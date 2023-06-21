RiffTrax Live Ramps Up With the 1986 BMX Classic “RAD” In Theaters August 17th!

Teens! Bikes! Feathered Hair! Love and revenge! Leotards and acid-washed denim! It’s all here in the legendary BMX action-drama-romance Rad, and the RiffTrax roast-masters Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett are returning for a sidesplitting sendup of this 1986 cult favorite in theaters nationwide for one night only on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 pm local time.

Starring Rocky’s Talia Shire, Olympian Bart Conner, Lori Loughlin and the legendary Bill Allen, Rad tells the saga of a small-town kid who dreams of making it big in the elite world of professional Racing Around in the Dirt on Tiny Bicycles. Can he overcome the obstacles? Can he win the respect of the World Champion Tiny Bicycle racers? And can he win the heart of the Tiny-Bike-Racing girl? Join Mike, Bill, and Kevin as they spin, flip, and slow-bike-dance their way into your hearts, LIVE in theaters nationwide on August 17th! Don’t miss it, if you want to be RAD.

Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Rad” can be purchased via Fathom Events.com and at participating theaters beginning Friday, June 16. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website. (Theaters and participants are subject to change)