MAMMOTH WVH Releases “Take A Bow” From Forthcoming ‘Mammoth II’ Album

With the band in the middle of an extensive European tour and their debut single “Another Celebration at the End of the World” in the Top 10 at Active Rock radio in the US, Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen – is releasing another song from the upcoming album. “Take A Bow” is the third song released from the 10-track album that is slated for release on August 4th via BMG.

“Take A Bow” is the longest track on the record and in the Mammoth WVH catalog clocking in at 6:54. The song is anchored by Wolfgang’s memorable lyrics, driving rhythm section and unforgettable guitar solo that was played on the original Frankenstein guitar and through his father’s original amps. The song is available via all digital service providers and anyone that pre-orders the album digitally will receive the track as an instant download. A lyric video for the new song can be seen here:

“It was the last song we finished. It’s officially the longest song I’ve released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad’s original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It’s straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever,” explains Wolfgang.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY® Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener “Right?” to Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Miles Above Me,” “I’m Alright” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is. The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker “Another Celebration at the End of the World” and the video is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth WVH live band that was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE. A lyric video for the instant grat track and new live show favorite “Like A Pastime” was released and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/I04dvZMsH3M. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: https://MammothWVH.lnk.to/MammothIIPR.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like a Pastime

3. Another Celebration at the End of the World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take a Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

Mammoth WVH is currently in the middle of a European tour in advance of the release of Mammoth II. The live band – comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals/guitars/keyboards), Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums) – have been performing shows in support of Metallica on their M72 World tour and other dates with Alter Bridge along with select headline dates and various festival appearances overseas. Mammoth WVH will return to the US and Canada for more touring in August alongside Alter Bridge and Sevendust as well as other dates with Metallica and Pantera. More dates will be announced in the near future tickets for all Mammoth WVH appearances can be found here: https://www.mammothwvh.com.

Tour Dates 2023

Jun 28 – Lisbon, PT – Evil Live Festival

Jun 29 – Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest 2023

Jul 1 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium ^

Jul 4 – Rathfarnham, IE – Marlay Park ^

Jul 6 – Saltmarket, UK – Glasgow Green ^

Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium #

Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec *

Aug 11 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium #

Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena *

Aug 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #

Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Aug 20 – Sand Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium #

Sep 1 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium #

Sep 3 – Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma

Sep 5 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

Nov 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center #

Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field #

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

^ Supporting Def Leppard/Motley Crüe

Tour Dates 2024

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München

Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #

Jul 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #

Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #

Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

# Supporting Metallica