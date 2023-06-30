THE WINERY DOGS Release Official Music Video For “Stars”

THE WINERY DOGS released their latest video for “Stars,” which is available now on the band’s official YouTube page.

The clip exclusively premiered on Consequence.net yesterday. As KOTZEN explained to the website, “During our last West Coast tour leg, we had a few days off in my neighborhood. Mike suggested we film another music video on one of the days off. Our crew brought our gear up to my house, and we set up right on the driveway and used the mountains as our backdrop. I was happy to do a video of the song ‘Stars,’ because I feel like it’s one of the songs that really showcases what’s special about the band, and that is our ability to improv during solo sections and feed off of each other. Even though it is a studio recording, you can really get a sense of how we interact when we’re recording and writing together. It’s great to have a visual to go along with our composition.”

It’s from their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III , which was released February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats. Three videos have previously been released from III : “Breakthrough,” “Mad World” and “Xanadu.”

Vintage Guitar calls III , “…a killer album where potent songwriting meets upper-echelon virtuosity.”

Now that they’ve wrapped the third paw of their “202III World Tour,” which included sold-out shows throughout the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, they’ll head out for the fourth paw which will take them throughout Europe beginning October 3 in Newcastle, England. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band’s official website.

Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops:

Tue 10/3 Newcastle, England Riverside

Wed 10/4 Glasgow, Scotland The Garage

Fri 10/6 Manchester, England Academy 2

Sat 10/7 Bristol, England Marble Factory

Sun 10/8 Norwich, England Epic Studios

Tue 10/10 Paris, France Bataclan

Wed 10/11 Sint-Niklaas, Belgium De Casino

Fri 10/13 Stockholm, Sweden Klubben

Sat 10/14 Gothenburg, Sweden Tradgam

Sun 10/15 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller

Mon 10/16 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

Wed 10/18 Leipzig, Germany Taubchenthal

Thu 10/19 Berlin, Germany Metropol

Sat 10/21 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

Sun 10/22 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum

Tue 10/24 Brno, Czech Republic Sono

Wed 10/25 Prague, Czech Republic Palac Acropolis

Fri 10/27 Bratislava, Slovakia MMC

Sat 10/28 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra

Sun 10/29 Ljubjana, Slovenia Kino Siska

Tue 10/31 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7

Wed 11/1 Bologna, Italy Estragon

Fri 11/3 Munich, Germany Backstage

Sat 11/4 Osnabruck, Germany Rosenhof Osnabruck

Sun 11/5 Tilburg, The Netherlands 013

www.TheWineryDogs.com

www.facebook.com/TheWineryDogs

www.twitter.com/TheWineryDogs

www.instagram.com/thewinerydogs

www.youtube.com/user/thewinerydogs