THE WINERY DOGS Release Official Music Video For “Stars”

THE WINERY DOGS released their latest video for “Stars,” which is available now on the band’s official YouTube page.

The clip exclusively premiered on Consequence.net yesterday. As KOTZEN explained to the website, “During our last West Coast tour leg, we had a few days off in my neighborhood. Mike suggested we film another music video on one of the days off. Our crew brought our gear up to my house, and we set up right on the driveway and used the mountains as our backdrop. I was happy to do a video of the song ‘Stars,’ because I feel like it’s one of the songs that really showcases what’s special about the band, and that is our ability to improv during solo sections and feed off of each other. Even though it is a studio recording, you can really get a sense of how we interact when we’re recording and writing together. It’s great to have a visual to go along with our composition.”

It’s from their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, which was released February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats. Three videos have previously been released from III: “Breakthrough,” “Mad World” and “Xanadu.”

Vintage Guitar calls III, “…a killer album where potent songwriting meets upper-echelon virtuosity.”

Now that they’ve wrapped the third paw of their “202III World Tour,” which included sold-out shows throughout the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, they’ll head out for the fourth paw which will take them throughout Europe beginning October 3 in Newcastle, England. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band’s official website.

Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops:

Tue 10/3           Newcastle, England                   Riverside

Wed 10/4          Glasgow, Scotland                    The Garage

Fri 10/6             Manchester, England                 Academy 2

Sat 10/7            Bristol, England                         Marble Factory

Sun 10/8           Norwich, England                      Epic Studios

Tue 10/10         Paris, France                             Bataclan

Wed 10/11        Sint-Niklaas, Belgium                 De Casino

Fri 10/13           Stockholm, Sweden                   Klubben

Sat 10/14          Gothenburg, Sweden                 Tradgam

Sun 10/15         Oslo, Norway                            Rockefeller

Mon 10/16         Copenhagen, Denmark              Pumpehuset

Wed 10/18        Leipzig, Germany                      Taubchenthal

Thu 10/19         Berlin, Germany                         Metropol

Sat 10/21          Warsaw, Poland                        Progresja

Sun 10/22         Kosice, Slovakia                       Colosseum

Tue 10/24         Brno, Czech Republic                Sono

Wed 10/25        Prague, Czech Republic            Palac Acropolis

Fri 10/27           Bratislava, Slovakia                   MMC

Sat 10/28          Budapest, Hungary                    Barba Negra

Sun 10/29         Ljubjana, Slovenia                     Kino Siska

Tue 10/31         Pratteln, Switzerland                  Z7

Wed 11/1          Bologna, Italy                            Estragon

Fri 11/3             Munich, Germany                      Backstage

Sat 11/4            Osnabruck, Germany                 Rosenhof Osnabruck

Sun 11/5           Tilburg, The Netherlands            013

 

