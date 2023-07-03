Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest To Air July 4th on ESPN Networks!

The Summer of 2023 will be in full swing as the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest airs live on ESPN Networks on Tuesday, July 4th from the iconic corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island.

Approximately 35,000 fans are estimated to convene on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in person.

Coverage of the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3. The men’s competition airs at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Re-airs of the competitions occur across ESPN networks throughout the day, with one of those being at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

During the competitions, Chestnut and Sudo will have isolation cameras on them on ESPN3. The Sudo camera will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Chestnut at 12:35 p.m. ET.

World Champion Joey Chestnut currently holds the title of hot dog-eating world champion after setting a new world record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021. In 2022, Joey won his 15th Mustard Yellow Belt after eating 63 hot dogs and buns. Last year’s female champion, Miki Sudo holds the women’s world record of 48.5 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs in 10 minutes. Miki won her eight title on July 4, 2022 with 42 hot dogs and buns eaten. But who will win the Mustard Belt this year?

Top male and female international eaters from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia will compete in the contest. Other notable eaters for this year’s men’s and women’s competitions include: Nick Wehry, James Webb, Michelle Lesco, and Geoffrey Esper, among others.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is the crucible through which greatness is forged,” said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. “On Independence Day 2023, we will once again celebrate the birth of this nation and the champion of the Fourth of July.”

2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot-Dog Eating Contest: Broadcast Schedule Activity Time(s) (ET) Network Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Women’s Competition 10:45 a.m. ESPN3 (live) Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 12 p.m. ESPN2 (live) 2 p.m. ESPNEWS (re-air) 5 p.m. ESPN (re-air) 6 p.m. ESPNEWS (re-air) 7 p.m. ESPN2 (re-air) 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 (re-air)