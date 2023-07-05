“American Graffiti” Turns 50! — George Lucas’ Iconic Film Heads Back To Theaters This August!

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures celebrate 50 years of George Lucas’ seminal 1973 coming-of-age tale “American Graffiti”— recently remastered and including a brand-new sound mix, cruising back into theaters with a trio of special screenings on Sunday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 30.

A group of small-town teens contemplate their futures while cruising through Modesto on the final night of summer, in this star-studded ode to youth, freedom, and rock n’ roll. Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard star as best friends destined for college life back east, heading up an impressive ensemble that also includes appearances by Harrison Ford, Cindy Williams, Kathleen Quinlan, Suzanne Somers, Mackenzie Phillips, and Wolfman Jack. Produced by Francis Ford Coppola, “American Graffiti” was just the second feature film for up-and-coming filmmaker George Lucas. His sophomore effort would go on to become one of the most-profitable films of all time, while earning five Oscar® nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary of “American Graffiti” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).