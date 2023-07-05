HIP HOP TIL INFINITY — An Immersive Trip Across 50 years of Hip Hop — Opens July 26th at Hall des Lumières!

Hip Hop Til Infinity – an immersive trip across 50 years of Hip Hop – will open at Hall des Lumières, Manhattan’s largest permanent center for custom-designed immersive art experiences, on July 26th. Co-produced by global entertainment company Mass Appeal and hybrid creative studio SUPERBIEN, in partnership with Certified, Sony Music Entertainment’s platform dedicated to celebrating Hip Hop, the exhibition will bring 50 years of Hip Hop to life with an immersive experience through Hip Hop’s celebrated moments.

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster HERE.

This evocative digital installation will transport guests through Hip Hop’s different eras and regions – from the skate parks to the stage, to the metaverse. Hall des Lumières’ state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, in collaboration with innovative and creative partners, will illuminate Hip Hop’s storied history. The exhibition will also feature interactive programming, including virtual concerts, live panels & conversations, listening parties, artist meet & greets and more. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Hall des Lumières is honored to host this commemorative installation celebrating such an important cultural milestone”, said Tim Ceci, Managing Director of Hall des Lumières. “It’s exciting to offer this experience to our guests, something totally unique from our previous two exhibitions, and we’re grateful to our partners at Mass Appeal and SUPERBIEN and Certified for their collaboration.”

Hip Hop Til Infinity is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative – a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.

About Hip Hop 50

Hip Hop 50 is Mass Appeal’s love letter to Hip Hop. A manifestation of the company’s commitment to celebrating the culture in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible. Hip Hop 50 is activating through unique storytelling that is realized in timeless content, original music, live experiences, strategic partnerships, custom products and much, much more. Every facet of the Hip Hop 50 Universe includes a charitable component connected to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. Find #HipHop50 online, on-air and on the block.

About Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal is an entertainment company dedicated to telling stories from the perspective of those who shape and shift culture. Since 1996, we have documented the emerging movements that influence popular ideas. Today, Mass Appeal is the elevated voice of Hip Hop and its ever-expanding sphere of influence. Integrated offerings in content, music, and creative services stoke Mass Appeal’s ability to maximize the impact of our output. Our diverse school of thought separates us from friends and foes alike. Follow Mass Appeal on all social platforms @massappeal.

About Superbien

Founded in 2009, SUPERBIEN is among the top players in innovative, multimedia experience production in the world, with offices in Paris, NYC and Dubai. From the small square of the infinite scroll to the most complex and extensive experience, SUPERBIEN uses highly innovative technologies to create original narratives that leave long-lasting impressions.