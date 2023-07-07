ASKING ALEXANDRIA Unveil New Details Upcoming Album ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have spent the past 15 years paving their way to the top league of international rock acts, garnering two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single amongst several Top 10 landing hits. Their explosive energy has captivated fans across the globe where the band has appeared on several of the largest rock and metal festivals and on sold-out headlining arena and club shows, earning more than 8 million followers across their social media platforms. ASKING ALEXANDRIA continue to raise the bar on their anticipated eighth full-length studio album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? due August 25 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

The 11-track album was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band’s career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band’s trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection. Pre-order WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? now on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital download at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfh.

“‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band,” shares lead guitarist Ben Bruce. “We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album. Our fans will find elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? Track Listing:

1. Bad Blood

2. Things Could Be Different

3. Let Go

4. Psycho

5. Dark Void

6. Nothing Left

7. Feel

8. Let The Dead Take Me

9. Kill It With Fire

10. Holding On To Something More

11. Where Do We Go From Here?

ASKING ALEXANDRIA released WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?’s first official radio single “Psycho” in June which was the #1 Most Added and #1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks and currently sits at #25 on the Active Rock charts. It has since received over 2 million streams and more than 375k video views. Alongside the release of “Psycho,” ASKING ALEXANDRIA also unveiled the vindictive, heavy-hitting track “Bad Blood” and have today, July 7, shared its lyric video. Watch it streaming below or directly via YouTube HERE. Notably, the album’s explosive debut track “Dark Void” (released May 12) has to date received 1.2 million video views and over 7.2 million streams.

Beginning the week after album release, ASKING ALEXANDRIA will launch an extensive U.S. tour with The HU, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. The “Psycho Thunder” tour kicks off on August 30 and stretches into early fall ending in Los Angeles, CA on October 8 with a few festival appearances included along the way.

GA and VIP tickets are on sale now at https://www.askingalexandria.com. See full dates listed below.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA Tour Dates:

8/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma *

9/3 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall #

9/5 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern #

9/7 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live #

9/8 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall #

9/9 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

9/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

9/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues #

9/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

9/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

9/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive #

9/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center #

9/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *

9/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory #

9/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre #

9/27 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center #

9/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club #

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

10/3 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union #

10/7 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

# “Psycho Thunder Tour” with The HU, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36

* Festival Date