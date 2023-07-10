Music News

MADONNA Officially Postpones North American Leg of ‘The Celebration Tour’

Live Nation has confirmed that the first leg of The Celebration Tour in North America is unfortunately postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced.

The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Europe in October.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN 

Postponed Dates:

 

Sat Jul 15                             Vancouver, BC                                   Rogers Arena                                    

Tue Jul 18                            Seattle, WA                                        Climate Pledge Arena                       

Wed Jul 19                          Seattle, WA                                       Climate Pledge Arena                               

Sat Jul 22                             Phoenix, AZ                                        Footprint Center                                                        

Tue Jul 25                            Denver, CO                                         Ball Arena                                              

Thu Jul 27                            Tulsa, OK                                            BOK Center                                            

Sun Jul 30                            St. Paul, MN                                      Xcel Energy Center                             

Wed Aug 02                        Cleveland, OH                                    Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse         

Sat Aug 05                          Detroit, MI                                         Little Caesars Arena                                                  

Mon. Aug 07                      Pittsburgh, PA                                    PPG Paints Arena                                

Wed Aug 09                        Chicago, IL                                         United Center                                                                         

Thu Aug 10                         Chicago, IL                                         United Center

Sun Aug 13                         Toronto, ON                                       Scotiabank Arena                                 

Mon Aug 14                        Toronto, ON                                      Scotiabank Arena                              

Sat Aug 19                          Montreal, QC                                     Bell Centre                                             

Sun Aug 20                         Montreal, QC                                    Bell Centre                                        

Wed Aug 23                        New York, NY                                     Madison Square Garden                   

Thu Aug 24                         New York, NY                                     Madison Square Garden                   

Sat Aug 26                          New York, NY                                    Madison Square Garden                     

Sun Aug 27                         New York, NY                                    Madison Square Garden                   

Wed Aug 30                        Boston, MA                                        TD Garden                                         

Thu Aug 31                         Boston, MA                                       TD Garden

Sat Sep 02                           Washington, DC                                Capital One Arena                                                    

Tue Sep 05                          Atlanta, GA                                        State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07                          Tampa, FL                                          Amalie Arena                                           

Sat Sep 09                           Miami, FL                                           Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena)                      

Sun Sep 10                          Miami, FL                                           Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena) 

Wed Sep 13                        Houston, TX                                       Toyota Center                                   

Thu Sep 14                          Houston, TX                                       Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18                        Dallas, TX                                           American Airlines Center                  

Tue Sep 19                          Dallas, TX                                           American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21                          Austin, TX                                           Moody Center                                   

Fri Sep 22                            Austin, TX                                           Moody Center

Wed Sep 27                         Los Angeles, CA                                 Crypto.com Arena                                      

Thu Sep 28                          Los Angeles, CA                                Crypto.comArena                             

Sat Sep 30                           Los Angeles, CA                                 Crypto.comArena                             

Sun Oct 01                          Los Angeles, CA                                 Crypto.comArena                             

Wed Oct 04                         San Francisco, CA                             Chase Center                                    

Thu Oct 05                          San Francisco, CA                             Chase Center                                                        

Sat Oct 07                           Las Vegas, NV                                    T-Mobile Arena                                 

Sun Oct 08                          Las Vegas, NV                                   T-Mobile Arena