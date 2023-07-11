COREY TAYLOR Releases “Post Traumatic Blues” From Forthcoming ‘CMF2’ Solo Studio Album

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases a brand new song, “Post Traumatic Blues” from his forthcoming solo studio album, CMF2.

“‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” says Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”

STREAM / DOWNLOAD / SHARE “POST TRAUMATIC BLUES” HERE

WATCH THE LYRIC VIDEO FOR “POST TRAUMATIC BLUES” HERE

“Post Traumatic Blues” 2nd verse lyrics:

“Who’s afraid of a king in a castle? Another dirty face on a $100 bill

I’ll take – what I thought – I could never – impossibly get

I’m living like I’m losing a bet – don’t worry, the future is here

Another contemplation to ration for over the years

I’m crossing your lines, pushing my way – DELIBERATE

Borrow your time, take me away – I’M INTO IT

Did you borrow your time? ONE LAST TIME”

Released in May, the first single “Beyond” has entered the Top 15 at Rock Radio in just six weeks and was the cover and #1 spot of the Rock Hard playlist on Spotify. – SEE IT HERE!

The upcoming album CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 – where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin – packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

CMF2 Album Tracklist

1. The Box

2. Post Traumatic Blues

3. Talk Sick

4. Breath Of Fresh Smoke

5. Beyond

6. We Are The Rest

7. Midnight

8. Starmate

9. Sorry Me

10. Punchline

11. Someday I’ll Change Your Mind

12. All I Want Is Hate

13. Dead Flies

CMF2 album/merch bundles are available now for pre-order including a CMF2 hoodie and standard black 2xLP vinyl fan pack and a 2xLP exclusive offering in opaque orchid vinyl (limited to 1,000 pressings).

PRE-ORDER / PRE-SAVE / PRE-ADD CMF2 HERE

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm, Oxymorrons & Luna Aura on select dates

8/25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

8/27 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

8/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

8/30 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom *

8/31 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

9/2 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory *

9/3 – Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

9/5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

9/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/10 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

9/12 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

9/13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

9/15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale **

9/16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount **

9/18 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues **

9/19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues **

9/21 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall **

9/22 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

9/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues **

9/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues **

9/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel **

9/28 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre **

9/29 – Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center ***

10/1 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues **

10/3 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern **

10/7 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/