PUDDLE OF MUDD To Release New Album ‘Ubiquitous’ In September

Multi-Platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd announces its upcoming new album, entitled Ubiquitous. This next installment is the follow-up to the band’s 2019 release, Welcome To Galvania, which featured the hit single “Uh Oh” that climbed to number nine on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

‘Ubiquitous’ will drop on September 8, 2023, via Pavement Entertainment and will be available on streaming and traditional platforms worldwide. Pre-save and pre-order the full album Ubiquitous here: https://orcd.co/ubiquitous

“Fans can expect another really catchy, hooky record from Puddle of Mudd!” says lead singer and rhythm guitarist Wes Scantlin on the upcoming album. Scantlin has been the driving force behind the band’s success since its inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define Puddle of Mudd’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.

To give everyone a preview of what’s to come, Puddle of Mudd has released an Instant Gratification track “My Baby” from Ubiquitous. The song evokes an iconic grunge sound that listeners will love and chronicles just how far some people will go for rock ‘n’ roll.

Listen to “My Baby” here: https://orcd.co/pommybaby

Fans of traditional formats can order Puddle of Mudd’s new release on CD and vinyl. There are also special bundles available with a limited edition t-shirt from Pavement Entertainment.

Check out these CD and vinyl pre-order options here: https://www.pavementmusic.com/campaign/puddle/

The track listing for Ubiquitous is as follows: 1. My Baby 2. Dance with Me 3. Cash & Cobain 4. Butterface 5. Candy 6. Running Out of Time 7. Man in the Mirror 8. U Wrekd Me 9. Complication 10. California 11. Poke Out My Eyes With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented itself as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, the Multi-Platinum-selling rock band has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” “Psycho,” “Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.” For more updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/puddleofmudd/