PUDDLE OF MUDD To Release New Album ‘Ubiquitous’ In September

Multi-Platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd announces its upcoming new album, entitled Ubiquitous. This next installment is the follow-up to the band’s 2019 release, Welcome To Galvania, which featured the hit single “Uh Oh” that climbed to number nine on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.
‘Ubiquitous’ will drop on September 8, 2023, via Pavement Entertainment and will be available on streaming and traditional platforms worldwide. Pre-save and pre-order the full album Ubiquitous here: https://orcd.co/ubiquitous
“Fans can expect another really catchy, hooky record from Puddle of Mudd!” says lead singer and rhythm guitarist Wes Scantlin on the upcoming album. Scantlin has been the driving force behind the band’s success since its inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define Puddle of Mudd’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.
The track listing for Ubiquitous is as follows:
1. My Baby
2. Dance with Me
3. Cash & Cobain
4. Butterface
5. Candy
6. Running Out of Time
7. Man in the Mirror
8. U Wrekd Me
9. Complication
10. California
11. Poke Out My Eyes
With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented itself as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, the Multi-Platinum-selling rock band has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” “Psycho,” “Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
