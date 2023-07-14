CHILD’S PLAY ‘Of Chucky’ Sequels To Receive 4K UHD Collector’s Editions From Scream Factory!

Wanna play? Everyone’s best friend returns as the Child’s Play sequels, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky get the Ultra High-Definition treatment with Scream Factory™ 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ Collector’s Editions on August 29, 2023.

These Collector’s Editions bring the sequels of the iconic horror franchise to the 4K format for the first time in North America and will come packed with a wealth of bonus features including new interviews with Alex Vincent, Danielle Bissuti and Tony Gardner.

Fans of Chucky and his saga of gore fest antics can pre-order these Collector’s Editions on ShoutFactory.com, along with limited edition collectible slipcover packaging featuring original theatrical poster art and merchandise bundles while supplies last.

SCREAM FACTORY™ SITE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS: Scream Factory™ is also offering exclusive merchandise and bundles for fans to collect while supplies last.

Chucky 4-7 + 8 Posters + 4 Slipcovers + Prism Sticker + Trading Cards + Enamel Pin Set

This ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items:

Bride Of Chucky [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Seed Of Chucky [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Curse Of Chucky [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Cult Of Chucky [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters of the original theatrical artwork for all four films (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

Four additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for all four films

Four exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for all four films from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

A 2.5” x 3.5” retro prism sticker, featuring artwork by Matthew Skiff, designed to replicate vintage vending machine horror prism stickers from the late 80s and early 90s (this will ship in a stay-flat folded cardboard sleeve)

A set of 5 retro movie cards, each measuring 2.5” x 3.5”, designed by Beyond Horror Design, and packaged in a custom foil wrapper (limited to 500 units)

Plus, Scream Factory™ and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Chucky 4-7 Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 500 units.

Set includes 5 pins

Each pin is hard enamel

Each pin measures approx. 1.5” – 2” in height and/or width

Each pin includes clutch with rubber backer

Set includes custom backer card, which measures approx. 6” x 5”

Pin set (on card) stored in custom keepsake box, which measures approx. 7” x 6” Keepsake box includes custom insert to keep pin set (on card) in place

Art by Matthew Skiff

SPECIAL FEATURES & SPECS:

BRIDE OF CHUCKY | CHUCKY GETS LUCKY! … For ten years, the tortured soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray has been imprisoned inside a child’s doll. “Chucky” is reborn when his old flame, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), rescues his battered doll parts from a police impound. But Chucky wants his favorite playmate cut down to size, so he transforms his blushing bride into a stunning little terror. Chucky and Tiffany can’t wait to start their own homicidal honeymoon. When this demonic duo hits the road and hooks up with a pair of unsuspecting newlyweds, they leave a trail of murder and mayhem behind them.

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with director Ronny Yu

Audio Commentary with actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif and screenwriter Don Mancini

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with director Ronny Yu

Audio Commentary with actors Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif and screenwriter Don Mancini

BRIDE OF CHUCKY Spotlight on Location

The Making of BRIDE OF CHUCKY

Additional screens from the television version

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

SEED OF CHUCKY | Everyone’s favorite killer doll returns and the Chucky legacy continues with the introduction of a new family member! This time around, Chucky (voiced again by Brad Dourif) and his homicidal honey, Tiffany, are brought back to life by their orphan offspring, Glen. Then, the horror goes Hollywood as Chucky unleashes his own brand of murderous mayhem! Featuring Academy Award® nominee* Jennifer Tilly (as herself and the voice of Tiffany) and hip-hop star Redman, it’s all about family values, Chucky-style!

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD – Theatrical Cut

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and special makeup effects artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and Jennifer Tilly

DISC 2: Blu-Ray – Theatrical Cut and Unrated Version

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 (Theatrical Cut) – DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (Unrated Version)

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative (Theatrical Cut)

NEW Off With the Head – Tony Gardner on SEED OF CHUCKY

NEW Chucky Be Demented – John Waters on SEED OF CHUCKY

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and special makeup effects artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and Jennifer Tilly

Slashed Scene with optional commentary by writer/director Don Mancini and Debbie Carrington

Heeeeer’s Chucky

Family Hell-day Slide Show

Conceiving the Seed of Chucky

Till on The Tonight Show

FuZion Up Close with The Seed of Chucky stars

Storyboard to Final Feature Comparison

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

CURSE OF CHUCKY | He’s back! From the filmmakers that brought you Chucky comes the terrifying return of the pint-sized doll possessed by the spirit of a notorious serial killer. When a mysterious package arrives at the house of Nica (Fiona Dourif, True Blood), she doesn’t give it much thought. However, after her mother’s mysterious death, Nica begins to suspect that the talking, red-haired doll her visiting niece has been playing with may be the key to the mounting bloodshed and chaos. The return of America’s favorite toy, voiced again by Brad Dourif, is full of blood-splattered thrills and chills!

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD – Unrated Version

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K master of the unrated version

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini, special makeup effects artist Tony Gardner and actress Fiona Dourif

DISC 2: Blu-Ray – Unrated and R-Rated Versions

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K master of the unrated version

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini, special makeup effects artist Tony Gardner and actress Fiona Dourif

NEW Andy’s Secret Return – Alex Vincent of CURSE OF CHUCKY

NEW It’s Got A Death Curse – Tony Gardner on CURSE OF CHUCKY

NEW Twist of Jill – Danielle Bisutti on CURSE OF CHUCKY

Playing with Dolls: The Making of CURSE OF CHUCKY

Living Doll: Bringing Chucky to Life

Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy

Storyboard Comparisons

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Trailer

TV Spot

CULT OF CHUCKY | Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica (Fiona Dourif) is wrongly convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But after her psychiatrist introduces a new group therapy tool – a “Good Guy” doll – a string of grisly deaths plague the asylum and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar®-nominee* Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD – Unrated Version

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW 4K master of the Unrated Version

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and special effects makeup artist Tony Gardner

DISC 2: Blu-Ray – Unrated and R-Rated Versions

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K master of the unrated version

Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Mancini and special effects makeup artist Tony Gardner (Unrated Version)

NEW Doll in the Familly – Tony Gardner on CULT OF CHUCKY

NEW Do the Chucky Stomp – Alex Vincent on CULT OF CHUCKY

NEW A look inside Alex Vincent’s Recording Studio

Inside the Insanity of Cult of Chucky

Good Guy Gone Bad: The incarnations of Chucky

The Dollhouse

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Don Mancini

Trailers

TV Spot