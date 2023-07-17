‘Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6’ To Receive Schwifty Blu-ray Release In September!

OOH WEE! Go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD on September 12, 2023. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cable’s #1 watched comedies that follows the sci-fi misadventures of genius scientist Rick and his family.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 includes all 61 episodes from six seasons of the award-winning series, copious special features, audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, animatic sketches, and more. Fans who purchase the set will also receive an exclusive Rick and Morty poster for a limited time.

ABOUT RICK AND MORTY:

Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Debuting in 112 countries in 38 languages, Rick and Morty has captured substantial international viewership. The series has ranked as one of the top series for Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 will be available on Blu-Ray Discs and DVD to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Pre-order your copy now.