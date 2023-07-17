ROCK THE BELLS: RUN D.M.C and THE ROOTS Added To Epic Hip Hop Festival Lineup!

Rock The Bells Festival lineup has used the ante once again! Hip hop legends Run DMC and The Roots, who will now back LL COOL J with DJ Z-Trip during their set, have been added to the epic lineup!

The highly anticipated festival, curated by LL COOL J, the founder of Rock The Bells, also features Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Ludacris, De La Soul, Slick Rick, Rakim, Yo-Yo, Redman + Method Man, Roxanne Shanté Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte MC Sha-Rock,Boot Camp Clik, Swizz Beatz with special guests, Cold Crush Brothers, and Salt-N-Pepa.

“I’m doing this for Queens, for NYC, and for the HIP-HOP culture. There’s no better place for me to perform during this moment in Hip-Hop than my hometown. This isn’t just a Festival; it’s a testament to the power of the culture that changed the world. Get ready!! We are impacting history!! It’s time to Rock the Bells!” – LL Cool J

The Rock The Bells Festival is co-produced by The Bowery Presents.

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J and Geoff Yang, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCing, DJing, Breaking, Graffiti — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us on Instagram @RockTheBells.