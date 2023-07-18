ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT Announce Dates For U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Prepare for a night of sonic sorcery and hellacious horror as two of the most creative and other-worldly forces in modern metal, Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, announce the Kiss of Death US Tour. The two bands will join forces to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together later this year as they co-headline 17 cities across the country, starting on November 3rd in Gary, IN and ending on December 2nd in Wheeling, WV. The Kiss of Death Tour will also feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.

Tickets for the Kiss Of Death Tour will be available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales beginning today at 12 PM ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Kiss Of Death Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12 PM ET until Thursday, July 20 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment artist pre-sales will begin today at 1 PM ET.

The Kiss of Death Tour

Co-Headlined By Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment

With Avatar and New Years Day

Fri/Nov-3 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Sat/Nov 4 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live #

Sat/Nov 5 – St Louis, MO @ Dome At America’s Center*

Sun/Nov 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater#

Tue/Nov-7 Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

Wed/Nov-8 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu/Nov-9 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Sat/Nov 11- Green Bay, WI EPIC Events Center #

Sun/Nov 12- Detroit @ Ford Field *

Tue/Nov-14 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Thu/Nov-16 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Fri/Nov-17 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Sat/Nov-18 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Mon/Nov-20 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Tue/Nov-21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed/Nov-22 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Fri/Nov-24 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Sat/Nov-25 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

Tue/Nov-28 Washington, DC The Anthem

Thu/Nov-30 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Fri/Dec-1 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Sat/Dec-2 Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena

# In This Moment only

* Ice Nine Kills only w/ Metallica