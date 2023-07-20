COLDPLAY Announces 2024 European Dates As Part of Record-Breaking ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’

Following the sellout success of Coldplay’s summer 2023 European stadium run – which culminated last night with a spectacular fourth Amsterdam show – the band have today announced a third run of European dates for June, July and August 2024, as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.
The dates include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.
Fans can register for first access to tickets in the presale – which begins for all shows on Tuesday, July 25 (see local timings below) – at Coldplay.com now.
The presale will start at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.
Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, Coldplay have sold more than 7.5 million tickets – the most for any tour over the last two years. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.
Last month, a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that Coldplay’s current tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17 (on a show-by-show comparison), and that 5 million trees have already been planted around the world (one for each concert goer so far).
The new dates are as follows:
JUNE 2024
8: Athens – Olympic Stadium
12: Bucharest – Arena National
16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna
22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
JULY 2024
12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion
AUGUST 2024
15: Munich – Olympiastadion
17: Munich – Olympiastadion
21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
29: Dublin – Croke Park
30: Dublin – Croke Park
Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).
DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut the tour’s direct emissions by 50%.
FULL UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR DATES:
SEPTEMBER 2023
20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 2023
1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER 2023
6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT
7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT
11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT
12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT
15:: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmani Astrini) SOLD OUT
18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT
19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT
22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga) SOLD OUT
JANUARY 2024
19: Manila -Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
20: Manila -Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
30: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
31: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
FEBRUARY 2024
03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
04:: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) EXTRA DATE
JUNE 2024
8: Athens – Olympic Stadium
12: Bucharest – Arena Na?ional?
16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna
22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
JULY 2024
12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion
AUGUST 2024
15: Munich – Olympiastadion
17: Munich – Olympiastadion
21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
29: Dublin – Croke Park
30: Dublin – Croke Park
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.