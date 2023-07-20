COLDPLAY Announces 2024 European Dates As Part of Record-Breaking ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’

Following the sellout success of Coldplay’s summer 2023 European stadium run – which culminated last night with a spectacular fourth Amsterdam show – the band have today announced a third run of European dates for June, July and August 2024, as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The dates include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.

Fans can register for first access to tickets in the presale – which begins for all shows on Tuesday, July 25 (see local timings below) – at Coldplay.com now.

The presale will start at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.

Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, Coldplay have sold more than 7.5 million tickets – the most for any tour over the last two years. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last month, a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that Coldplay’s current tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17 (on a show-by-show comparison), and that 5 million trees have already been planted around the world (one for each concert goer so far).

The new dates are as follows:

JUNE 2024

8: Athens – Olympic Stadium

12: Bucharest – Arena National

16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna

22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

JULY 2024

12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion

AUGUST 2024

15: Munich – Olympiastadion

17: Munich – Olympiastadion

21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

29: Dublin – Croke Park

30: Dublin – Croke Park

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut the tour’s direct emissions by 50%.

FULL UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER 2023

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 2023

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

15:: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmani Astrini) SOLD OUT

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga) SOLD OUT

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila -Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

20: Manila -Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

30: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

31: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

04:: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) EXTRA DATE

