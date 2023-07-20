NEEDTOBREATHE Announces ‘CAVES’ Album, Debuts Anthemic Track ‘The Caves’

Multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is returning with their unique fusion of modern rock, purpose driven-soul and undeniable mainstream appeal with their ninth studio album CAVES, due September 15.

The announcement of the project is joined by the release of “The Cave,” the album’s namesake and an impassioned glimpse of what’s to come. “The Cave” taps into the spiritual need for self-discovery and the impulse to escape the pressure of modern life, as declared in the first verse – ‘I need some time to be on my own in a world without a mirror.’

“Sometimes the things you’ve done in your career, the highs and lows that you’ve experienced, create a shadow that you just can’t break free from,” NEEDTOBREATHE said. “In order to write new songs that still matter to people, we had to move away from the identity of what others think we are and into the freedom of who we are becoming.”

Listen to “The Cave” HERE and watch its official music video HERE.

The dynamic track sets the tone for the full project CAVES, a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope.

“We always believed we could make a record that would feel at home on the world’s biggest stages,” NEEDTOBREATHE added. “It was important to us to prove that we could. This is the most ambitious record we’ve made in a really long time.”

The project was written in two post-pandemic phases – first during a getaway in Utah where the group was finally able to get together again, and then again after they returned to the road, re-acclimating to massive crowds alongside OneRepublic. The making of the album was captured in a two-part documentary “A World Without A Mirror: The Making of CAVES”. To watch part one, click HERE.

CAVES proves the band’s genre-defying appeal, featuring a wide array of special guests, including country hitmakers Carly Pearce and Old Dominion as well as Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance and alternative rock band and tourmates Judah & The Lion.

The album will help create the perfect soundtrack for “The CAVES World Tour” set to kick off this fall with Judah & the Lion. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

CAVES Tracklist

1. The Cave

2. Everknown

3. How Wonderful We Are

4. Dreams (ft. Judah & The Lion)

5. When You Forgive Someone

6. Wasting Time (ft. Old Dominion)

7. Fall On Me (ft. Carly Pearce)

8. Hideaway

9. By and By

10. Reaching Out To Find You

11. Temporary Tears (ft. Foy Vance)

About NEEDTOBREATHE

Despite a 20-year history that includes all the accolades of an iconic band, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE came into their latest studio album with a much different frame of mind. They still felt they had something to prove. In truth, this is a band who have loomed large for years, leveraging a unique fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal into a stat line which puts them in exceedingly rare company. Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has grown and evolved to occupy a unique position in the modern genre landscape. They’ve placed five Number One albums all across the Billboard chart spectrum, from Rock and Alternative. They’ve racked up two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits – deep-feeling anthems with a spiritual conscious like “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw), “Who Am I,” “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” and dozens more. And they’ve done it all while filling venues across the globe, either as headliners or with a diverse array of superstars like Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and Tim McGraw. Ask their fans and it’s been two decades of spirit-mining songs, master musicianship and elemental artistry, digging deep to create a series of sonic monuments to the human condition. Yet for all they’ve built, the five-piece group remains a veiled figure in the shadowed fringe of modern rock to some – so on their ninth studio album, CAVES, they’re coming out into the light. Due September 15, CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope.

To learn more, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.