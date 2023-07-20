TECH N9NE and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Join Forces For “Hollywood & N9ne Tour”

Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st-century rock luminaries Hollywood Undead to co-headline the “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” across North America this fall. It stands out as the first full jaunt by these two genre-busting outlier forces, yet it continues a collaboration that began with the fan favorite “IDOL” in 2020. Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest with other surprise acts to be revealed soon. “Hollywood & N9ne ” launches October 16 and visits major markets coast-to-coast. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit https://hollywoodandn9netour.com/.

About the tour, Tech comments, “I’M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!”

“We’ve been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when,” says Hollywood Undead’s Charlie Scene.

Thus far, “IDOL” has posted up a staggering 24M Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. The band’s Johnny Three Tears adds, “Collaborating with Tech in 2020 was an unreal experience, we know touring with him will be fucking awesome.”

Tech N9ne is red hot off the biggest hit of his career, “Face Off” [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson]. The latter has posted up over half-a-billion streams and ignited unparalleled viral impact. Now, Tech is on the eve of dropping his anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, on July 28. Pre-order HERE. He just dropped the internet-breaking banger “W H A T” [feat. Kim Dracula and HU$H], gaining traction rapidly. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Tech soon!

Fresh off their European Summer Festival tour, which featured massive performances at major festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, the genre-bending quintet Hollywood Undead are gearing up to hit the road. Hollywood Undead will tour in continued support of their eighth studio album, Hotel Kalifornia. The group recently released a deluxe version of the album that includes six new tracks, including “Evil” and “House Of Mirrors,” which features multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

King Iso just unveiled a powerful new single entitled “Way You Are,” dedicated to anyone diagnosed with Autism. He has consistently sold out his own headline shows and revealed his critically acclaimed album, Get Well Soon, in 2022.