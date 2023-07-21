BRIAN SETZER To Release ‘The Devil Always Collects’ Solo Album In September Via Surfdog Records

Creative sparks and killer riffs are flying everywhere on BRIAN SETZER’s new album THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS due out September 15 via Surfdog Records digitally, on CD and vinyl. The iconic 3-time Grammy award-winner has rolled out the album’s first track and video, the blazing “Girl On The Billboard.” Listen to the song and pre-order the album HERE and watch the animated video HERE.
SETZER’s guitar work is virtuosic on the new album’s 11 tracks, and his vocals deliver the clever storylines of catchy songs like “The Devil Always Collects,” “Girl On The Billboard,” “Black Leather Jacket” and “Rock Boys Rock.” Add in non-stop freight train rhythms, and you have an album—produced by BRIAN SETZER and Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge—that stands with SETZER’s best. It’s always been BRIAN’s special talent to inject the roots of rock with a contemporary freshness that unites fans of rock, Americana, rockabilly, and punk.
“Girl On The Billboard” hits fast and hard. “It’s an old truckers song,” says BRIAN about the song popularized in 1965 by country music singer Del Reeves. “At first I wasn’t getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy.”
‘THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS’ TRACKLISTING:
SIDE A
1 Rock Boys Rock
2. The Devil Always Collects
3. Girl On The Billboard
4. The Living Dead
5. What’ll It Be Baby Doll?
6. Black Leather Jacket
SIDE B
7. She’s Got A Lotta…Soul!
8. Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)
9. A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do)
10. Psycho Suzie
11. One Particular Chick
Marking his first live shows in over four years, the “ROCKABILLY RIOT” tour will kick off September 27 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ and includes stops in Nashville, TN (at the historic Ryman Auditorium), Foxwoods Casino, Cincinnati, Chicago (Waukegan) and others before wrapping in Minneapolis (his adopted hometown). For these dates, SETZER will be joined by, in his words, an “international rockabilly band, Chris D’Rozario from Melbourne, Australia and Juan Laurios from Mexico City, Mexico.” Although BRIAN has a 40-year career as a solo artist, leader of The Brian Setzer Orchestra and as a Stray Cat, he continues to play with a jaw-dropping level of vigor. Tickets are on sale at: www.briansetzer.com
“I’ve had a pretty long break, and I needed it,” says BRIAN. “I’m renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-ass little 3-piece band and start playing.”
He adds, “I think fans can always expect that i’m going to play the hits. I also want to play some solo guitar and little things I’ve worked out by myself. I’ve never really gotten to do that, so it’s going to be something new.”
His set lists will include “some of the favorite covers I’m doing now. I haven’t recorded it, but I really like playing my version of ‘Georgia On My Mind.’ And then with the band, I want to play a new song ‘Girl On The Billboard’ because it tells a fun story.”
“ROCKABILLY RIOT” tour dates are as follows:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wednesday, September 27
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Friday, September 29
|Mashantucket, CT
|Foxwoods Resort Casino – Premier Theater
|Saturday, September 30
|Greensburg, PA
|The Palace Theatre
|Monday, October 2
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|Tuesday, October 3
|Cincinnati, OH
|Taft Theatre
|Thursday, October 5
|Nashville, IN
|Brown County Music Center
|Friday, October 6
|Northfield, OH
|MGM Northfield Park
|Saturday, October 7
|Waukegan, IL
|The Genesee Theatre
|Monday, October 9
|Madison, WI
|The Orpheum Theater
|Tuesday, October 10
|Des Moines, IA
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Thursday, October 12
|Davenport, IA
|Adler Theatre
|Friday, October 13
|Minneapolis, MN
|State Theatre
