Celebrate 50 Years of Bruce Lee’s “Enter The Dragon” — Iconic Film Returning To Theaters Nationwide on August 13 & August 16!

Bruce Lee explodes onto the screen in the film that rocketed him to international superstardom, “Enter The Dragon”. Recruited by an intelligence agency, martial arts student Lee (Fists of Fury) participates in a brutal tournament at a remote island fortress in an attempt to gather enough evidence to convict the international drug-trafficker responsible for the murder of Lee’s sister. In the now-classic fight-to-the-death finish, two men enter a mirrored maze, but only one will exit…

Fun Fact: Though uncredited, future superstars Chuck Norris, playing a messenger, and Jackie Chan, as Oharra’s henchman, appear in this 1973 martial arts spectacular.

Exclusive to the Fathom screenings are an introduction by esteemed film historian Leonard Maltin, examining the unprecedented legacy of this seminal martial arts masterpiece which made history as the first kung fu action film produced by a Hollywood studio, and whose meticulous fight sequences continue to influence the genre to this day.