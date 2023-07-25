DAVE CHAPPELLE Announces Dates For ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ Comedy Tour

Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film, Dave Chappelle announces the fall run of his unique stand-up comedy show – Dave Chappelle Live. The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off with two special Madison Square Garden performances in New York City and continues with shows in Cleveland, New Orleans, Chicago and more. Full routing is available below.

Dave Chappelle On Tour

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26 The general onsale begins on Thursday, July 27 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights to the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.