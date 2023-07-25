Max Original Comedy Special ‘TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR’ Debuts On August 17th!

Attention comedy fans! The Max Original stand-up comedy special TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR debuts THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 on Max.

Two-time Emmy®-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” “The Last O.G.”) leaves it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special taped live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Grateful and hyped, the comedian owns his set and unabashedly tackling topics such as dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that comes with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, and the very public 2014 car accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlement. Executive produced by Emmy and GRAMMY® winner Rikki Hughes, TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR showcases a seasoned comedy veteran in his most edgy and fearless special yet.

Check out the official trailer for the highly-anticipated comedy special below:

About Tracy Morgan:

Morgan has been entertaining audiences for 30 years across television, film, and stand-up comedy. Morgan became a household name during his seven year run as a series regular on Saturday Night Live and has continued making leaps in his career with another seven year stint portraying the hilariously unpredictable actor Tracy Jordan on the Emmy®-nominated sitcom “30 Rock.” He returned to television in 2018 with “The Last O.G.” which he co-created, executive produced, and starred in for four seasons. Tracy has proven he is no stranger to stand-up comedy specials (“Black and Blue,” “Bona Fide,” “Staying Alive”) and is delighting audiences with his unique brand of comedy on his No Disrespect tour. Morgan has also been part of some of the most successful animated films in recent years, such as “Spirited,” “Scoob!,” “Rio,” “Rio 2,” and “G-Force.” Morgan has been nominated for two Emmy® Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.