American Cinematheque Celebrate The 30th Anniversary of ‘The Fugitive’ on August 19th!

The American Cinematheque has announced an exclusive 4K Restoration screening of THE FUGITIVE as part of Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary celebration. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film’s original release in 1993.

The digital restoration process has restored images, color-corrected each frame, and graded the entire picture in High Dynamic Range color volume. The restoration work was done by WB MPI’s Senior Colorist, Jan Yarbrough, with direct involvement from the film’s director, Andrew Davis, and the film’s editor, Don Brochu, ensuring that the finished look is creatively accurate. The result is a more realistic-looking picture with fantastic clarity, contrast, and color, never before seen, that grabs the viewer’s attention and holds on to it throughout the film.

“It was truly moving and thrilling to relive frame by frame, the making of our picture. I appreciate even more all the talent and passion that is evident in this beautifully updated version. The Fugitive looks, sounds, and feels like an exciting and relevant new film that will continue to be loved around the world,” said Andrew Davis, director of THE FUGITIVE.

The screening will take place at the American Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, CA on Saturday, August 19th at 7:30PM. Filmmaker Andrew Davis will be in attendance for the anniversary celebrations and will take part in a Q&A prior to the feature.

The exclusive screening of THE FUGITIVE 4K Restoration is part of Warner Bros.’ year-long centennial celebration for the studio’s 100th Anniversary, themed Celebrating Every Story. Other Centennial experiences include a Candlelight Concert Series in 100 cities around the globe, as well as limited engagement theatrical screenings of other beloved Warner Bros. titles such as the newly struck 70mm print of Paul Thomas Anderson’s BOOGIE NIGHTS, which was screened at the American Cinematheque Aero Theatre earlier this year as part of ‘5 Nights of BOOGIE NIGHTS.’

“We’re honored to be partnering with The American Cinematheque to present this screening that not only celebrates the 30th anniversary of “The Fugitive” and the 100thanniversary of Warner Bros., but also highlights the incredible work of our digital restoration team at MPI,” said Jeff Goldstein, President Domestic Distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures. “We can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this thrilling theatrical experience.”

Tickets for THE FUGITIVE 4K Restoration are available now at americancinematheque.com.

About the American Cinematheque:

Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation. The American Cinematheque celebrates the film-going experience at the core of its mission. Since it first began showing films in theatres in 1985, the American Cinematheque has provided a wide range of film programming, with both new and repertory cinema, hosting screenings, panels and special events with thousands of filmmakers. The AC showcases over a thousand films a year; it connects the filmmaker to the audience and film history to its future. Presenting in 35mm, 70mm, rare nitrate, and state-of-the-art-digital. For more information visit, http://americancinematheque.com.