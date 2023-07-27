Hallelujah! HBO Renews ‘THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES’ For A Fourth Season!

Hallelujah! HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original comedy series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES for a fourth season. Created by Danny McBride, the series concludes its nine-episode third season July 30th. The first three seasons are available to stream on Max.

Season 3 Synopsis: THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

The cast for Season 3 includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy.

Season three of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES was praised by A.V. Club as “top-notch” and “a reliable laugh machine,” while Collider glorified the “ingenious” series as Danny McBride’s “pièce de résistance, a sprawling, absurd, ambitious, and brilliant comedy that has only gotten better over the course of three seasons.” TVGuide.com lauded the third season as “better than ever” and “a hilarious and mordant satire.”