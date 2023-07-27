THE JONAS BROTHERS Add 50 Additional Dates To ‘THE TOUR’

The Jonas Brothers take THE TOUR global, adding a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The new leg marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. The band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to over 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence will join as support across the North American dates.

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, August 3.More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local at jonasbrothers.com.

EUROPE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Wednesday, August 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local time at jonasbrothers.com.

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Friday, August 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday, August 8 at 1pm local time at jonasbrothers.com.

JONAS BROTHERS ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 DATES:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – NEW SHOW

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – NEW SHOW

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle – NEW SHOW

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – NEW SHOW

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – NEW SHOW

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – NEW SHOW

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena – NEW SHOW

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com for North America and vipnation.eu for Europe.

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Beginsimpressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they’re kicking off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.