ELISE TROUW and RUDY LOVE & THE ENCORE Share Electrifying “Seven Nation Army / Sweet Dreams” Mashup

While on tour this spring, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Elise Trouw stopped in to Midtopia’s studio with Wichita’s Rudy Love & the Encore to record their own take on a mashup of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” which they just shared today alongside a live video of the performance.

A multi-instrumentalist in his own right, Rudy Love Jr. draws influence from soul, R&B and funk in his own music. The mashup combines Elise’s jazz-influenced, atmospheric approach with Rudy’s unique sound for an entirely new arrangement of the two songs, while incorporating and building upon pieces of the original sound.

The performance takes on an ambient feeling, with waves of eerie, twinkling guitar licks and a grooving bassline backing Elise’s ethereal vocals. The song builds into explosive, crescendoing choruses, amplified by haunting trumpet riffs and Rudy’s vocal power.

The accompanying video, recorded live at Midtopia, showcases the virtuosity of the group, and amplifies the tone of the track with its intimacy and ambient lighting. The two acts shared the stage again just recently at the NIVA ‘23 Opening Party in Washington D.C.