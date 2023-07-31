SIR ROD STEWART’S Wolfie’s Whisky Set For U.S. Launch This August

This August, rock icon Sir Rod Stewart’s bringing something new to the Scotch whisky market with the arrival of Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky in the US. Designed to reflect Rod’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage with subtle nods to Americana, Wolfie’s was inspired by the legendary musician’s early hell-raising days with the Faces and is launching in step with his critically-acclaimed North American tour starting August 1 in Denver, CO.

Distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how, Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky is a 40% ABV blended Scotch which perfectly marries grain whisky and malt whiskies, resulting in a lightly peated, smooth final blend. Wonderfully balanced with flavors of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla, and baked apple, it has delicate notes of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

“Wolfie’s has been a triumph across the UK and Europe and following the path of my early career, our goal is to take Wolfie’s across the pond and introduce this fine tipple to my fans in the US,” said Rod Stewart. “Fine tuned, it’s perfect over ice or mixed into a favourite cocktail. I’m looking forward to taking Wolfie’s on tour across the States this summer. Come join me and let’s share a drink.”

Handcrafted in small batches using a three-step process of preparation, distillation, and maturation, Wolfie’s is distilled from malted barley, used to produce malt whisky; and unmalted cereals (wheat for Wolfie’s), used to produce the grain whisky. Each undergoes separate, age-old processes to finely turn the sugars into alcohol – adding bold and unique flavors along the way. After fermentation – for single malt scotch whisky – the wash is distilled twice in large copper stills. This adds a distinct boldness and intensifies the flavors. For Grain whisky, distillation takes place in continuous column stills, made of stainless steel with copper elements. The coopers select the finest American oak bourbon casks to age the liquid slowly, allowing all the flavors to mature. Before filling, the coopers char each cask to release wood compounds which impart flavor and color to the maturing spirit.

Referencing the opening track from Rod’s 1991 album Vagabond Heart, the lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ are emblazoned on the base of the bottle. Rod’s recording of the song was a nod to his own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

Wolfie‘s is available to pre-order for $44.99 at wolfieswhisky.com , and includes an exclusive pack of 10 Wolfie’s coasters, beginning Monday July 31. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook and online at wolfieswhisky.com .

Wolfie’s launched in June with robust sales across the UK, Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Continuing his iconic reign, Rod Stewart returns to North America with his critically-acclaimed tour beginning August 1 at Ball Arena in Denver. The tour, which was called “a knock-down, drag ’em out, triumph” by Rolling Stone , is scheduled for 18 shows across the US and Canada. For information and tickets, visit RodStewart.com .

About Wolfie’s Whisky:

Launching in 2023, Wolfie’s Whisky is a 40% ABV blended Scotch whisky distilled in partnership with Rod Stewart. Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky is distilled, blended, and bottled by Loch Lomond Distillery.For more information, visit wolfieswhisky.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

About Rod Stewart:

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. Rod has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.