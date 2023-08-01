Blu-Ray Review: Clive Barker’s Cult Classic ‘NIGHTBREED’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition

For decades, Clive Barker’s NIGHTBREED has continued to captivate the imaginations of horror fans around the globe. Premiering in 1990, there was no other film quite like it at the time or since, for that matter. A financial and critical flop when it was initially released, the film has garnered a cult-like following in the years since its release. For the uninitiated, the film is based on Barker’s spell-binding novel, ‘Cabal,’ and features a fantastic cast that includes the tremendous Craig Sheffer (Hellraiser: Inferno), Anne Bobby (Born on the Fourth of July), Charles Haid (Hill Street Blues) and the legendary David Cronenberg. Rounding out the iconic project is an ethereal soundtrack crafted by award-winning composer Danny Elfman.

In August 2023, Scream Factory breathes new life into the film with their ‘NIGHTBREED’ Collector’s Edition 4K UHD release. This new, gorgeously packaged collector’s edition contains four discs (Blu-ray, DVD, and bonus discs) spread across two standard blue cases. The set also includes an eye-catching 38-page color photo booklet with an essay on the history of the film by Mark Alan Miller. This highly anticipated release also features a new 4K scan of the best-surviving film elements from the “Theatrical Cut.” As a long-time fan and avid physical media collector, this upgraded release convinced me to jump from the previously released versions. The painstakingly restored version of the film features exceptional audio and video presentation, giving the film (not to mention the nightmarish monsters of Midian) a whole new life. It truly springs from the screen like never before. While many of the unique features on this release are sourced from pre-existing materials, having them all in one set is a plus.

A note to the die-hard ‘NIGHTBREED’ collectors! — ShoutFactory.com has offered up an incredible bundle where you get the NEW 4K UHD releases of NIGTHBREED, an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster of the original theatrical artwork, a second exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring a new design, two slipcovers, a LIMITED EDITION ENAMEL PIN SET via Gutter Garbs (limited to 500 units), and a LIMITED EDITION LOBBY CARD SET via Gutter Garbs (limited to 500 units). Get a glimpse of the goods by clicking here!

WHAT’S UNDER THE HOOD OF THIS ‘NIGHTBREED’ RELEASE:

DISC 1: 4K UHD (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements

2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. 5.1

DISC 2: Blu-Ray (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements

2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

Memories of Midian – an interview with actor Nicholas Vince

Walking the Line Between Heaven and Hell – interview with critic Kat Ellinger

Speaking Up for the Monsters – an interview with critic Kim Newman

Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 3: Blu-Ray (Director’s Cut)

Audio Commentary with writer/director Clive Barker and restoration producer Mark Allan Miller

Tribes of the Moon: The Making of NIGHTBREED – a 72-minute documentary on the production

Making Monsters – a look at the special makeup effects

Fire! Fights! Stunts! – a look at the second unit shoot

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 4 – Bonus Disc (Blu-Ray):

Special Features:

Deleted Scenes

Monster Prosthetics Masterclass

Cutting Compromise

The Painted Landscape

Matte Painting Tests

Makeup Tests

Stop Motion Lost Footage

Rehearsal Test

Still Galleries – sketches, deleted scene photos, poster and pre-production, on-the-set images.