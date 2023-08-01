SUBLIME WITH ROME Releases New Single “Cool and Collected” With SLIGHTLY STOOPID

Critically acclaimed rock band, Sublime With Rome is thrilled to release their new single “Cool and Collected” with Slightly Stoopid along with a live music video!

The band says, “This song came to life when I bumped into Miles backstage at the Cali Roots Festival. We were both thrilled about our upcoming summer tour and he suggested that we collaborate on a song to perform live every night. I thought it was a brilliant idea because the very next day I was heading to Texas for three weeks to start recording our fourth album. Talk about perfect timing!”

“The song we created focuses on maintaining a cool and collected attitude amidst the pressures life throws at you. It has a laid-back vibe and radiates positive energy, which is something I believe the world needs more of. It’s the perfect sound for our upcoming tour, and teaming up with Slightly Stoopid for this release has taken it to a whole new level!”

In support of the new music the band will be touring all year round. See tour dates below.

Sublime With Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way”, “Santeria”, “Badfish”, “What I Got”, “Caress Me Down”, “40oz to Freedom” and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end.

The band released its debut album, Yours Truly, on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten on the Billboard 200. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash at alternative radio. Blessings is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in sheds, amphitheaters, and major festivals worldwide. This year, Sublime with Rome had an incredible tour with Incubus.

Sublime with Rome Tour Dates

August 2 – Outerbanks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 3 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

August 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amp

August 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut

August 6 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavillion

August 8 – South Dakota, – Hard Rock Opening Guitar Smash

August 9 -Key West, FL – Key West Bank Amp

August 11 – Cocoa, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

August 12 – Apopka, FL – The Apopka Amp

August 13 – Destin, FL – Club LA

August 14 – Greenville, SC – Foundry Greenville

August 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rock Reggae & Relief Festival

August 20 -Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

August 23 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park

August 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire

August 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Heatlh at Jones Beach Theatre

August 27 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

More About Sublime With Rome:

Currently, Sublime with Rome has almost 122 million all-time streams, and over 562 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include 6,353,189 monthly listeners. “Santeria” remains the top song with 540,730,265 streams. This is followed by “What I Got” with 357,493,251 streams and “Badfish” with 135,434,139 streams (stats via Spotify). Sublime with Rome’s loyal audience can anticipate a new album coming in 2023 as they will return to Sonic Ranch to record their fourth studio album.