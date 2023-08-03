FATHOM FRIGHT FEST: Official Lineup of Spine-Tingling Horror Films Revealed For 2023!

Fathom Events unearths a creepy lineup of tricks and treats this Halloween season, as Fathom Fright Fest rises again—terrorizing theaters nationwide beginning on Sunday, September 3.

Featured in this year’s event is a pair of classics from horror mastermind John Carpenter, with special anniversary screenings of “They Live” on September 3 and September 6, and “Christine” on September 10 and 13—returning to theaters as part of the annual Fathom Fright Fest lineup. Both films include a special message from the legendary director, made exclusively for Fathom Events.

Tickets for the Fathom Fright Fest films are available for purchase via the Fathom Events website. The complete 2023 Fright Fest Lineup is as follows (All times local):

“They Live” 35th Anniversary

(Sept. 3 at 4pm & 7pm, and Sept. 6 at 7pm)

Fathom celebrates 35 years of this poignant classic from renowned director John Carpenter. “They Live” stars wrestling icon Roddy Piper as a construction worker with a pair of slick shades that allow him to see evil alien forces controlling humanity through sinister subliminal messages. Keith David and Meg Foster also star. Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by Carpenter, discussing the film’s creation and continued relevancy.

“Christine” 40th Anniversary

(Sept. 10 at 4pm & 7pm, and Sept. 13 at 7pm)

Then, Carpenter takes on Stephen King as “Christine” cruises back into theaters for its 40th anniversary. In this killer car classic – directed by Carpenter with a screenplay by Bill Phillips – Keith Gordon stars as high school nerd Arnie, whose deadly devotion to his newly-restored Plymouth Fury has dire consequences for those around him. Kelly Preston, Alexandra Paul, and Harry Dean Stanton also star.

“Shaky Shivers”

(Sept. 21 at 7pm)

“Fast & Furious” franchise favorite Sung Kang makes his big screen directorial debut in this sidesplitting send-up of ‘80s Horror. The modern creature feature stars Brooke Markham and Vyvy Nguyen as two friends whose wild night at an abandoned summer camp gets a whole lot weirder when werewolves, zombies, and cultists arrive on the scene. Erin Daniels, Skyler Day, Herschel Sparber, and Jimmy Bellinger also star.

“The Exorcist”

50th Anniversary (Oct. 1 at 4pm & 7pm, and Oct. 4 at 7pm)

Linda Blair stars in the head-turning possession hit that changed Horror forever, as an innocent child beset by the ultimate evil, with Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller as the priests entrusted to save her. Each screening presents William Friedkin’s Extended Director’s Cut in stunning 4k—with newly restored and remastered picture and sound and featuring footage not previously seen in theaters, including an alternate ending.

“House Of 1,000 Corpses”

20th Anniversary (Oct. 8 at 4pm & 7pm, and Oct. 11 at 7pm)

Four friends embark on a quest to find offbeat tourist traps across the country—bringing them face-to-face with the murderous Firefly clan, whose house of horrors harbors an urban legend that is all too real. Starring Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Sid Haig, Walton Goggins, Bill Moseley, and Karen Black. Each screening includes an exclusive featurette by writer/director Rob Zombie, providing unique insight into his directorial debut and this cult favorite that almost didn’t see the light of day.

“Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls”

(Oct. 19 at 7pm and 10pm)

Aspiring occultist Onyx lands the opportunity of a lifetime when he is invited to attend a ritual at the mansion of his hero, Bartok The Great. Plans quickly go awry, however, when Bartok’s true motives are revealed—sending Onyx into a supernatural battle for his very soul. The film is written and directed by viral visionary Andrew Bowser, and features performances by Horror icons Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton.

“The Birds” 60th Anniversary

(Oct. 22 at 1pm & 7pm, and Oct. 23 at 7pm)

Alfred Hitchcock’s avian nightmare soars into cineplexes nationwide for its 60TH Anniversary, starring Tippi Hedren as a beautiful socialite whose pleasant trip to Bodega Bay takes a turn when the local bird population begins to brutally attack the town’s residents. The film is based on the short story by Daphne Du Maurier, and also stars Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, and Suzanne Pleshette. Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by Leonard Maltin, discussing the iconic classic and the legendary filmmaker who helped it take flight.