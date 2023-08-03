MÖTLEY CRÜE To Celebrate 40 Years of ‘Shout At The Devil’ With ‘YEAR OF THE DEVIL’ Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set

BMG announces YEAR OF THE DEVIL, a multi-configuration celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Mötley Crüe’s landmark 2nd album, SHOUT AT THE DEVIL. The centerpiece of YEAR OF THE DEVIL is the Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set which features the newly remastered album on LP, CD and Cassette. Also included are reproductions of the original 7” singles of “Too Young To Fall In Love” and “Looks That Kill” alongside a Pentagram Séance Board, Devil Board w/Metal Planchette, Metal 7” Adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and more. In addition, 7 rare demo tracks have been resurrected and are included as SHOUT AT THE DEMOS & RARITIES.

SHOUT AT THE DEVIL – 40th Anniversary is available as a streaming/digital deluxe edition and the following Limited Edition configurations: Super Deluxe Box Set, Picture Disc, Red/Black Vinyl (Walmart), Ghostly Orange Vinyl (Urban Outfitters), Blood Filled Vinyl (Newbury Comics), LP Replica CD, and Lenticular CD (Walmart).

Originally released in 1983 at the height of the Satanic Panic, SHOUT AT THE DEVIL catapulted Mötley Crüe to superstardom. Delivering on the hype and promise of their PLATINUM debut, Too Fast For Love, Mötley Crüe’s second album hit the US Top 20 and was certified 4X PLATINUM. For many music fans, SHOUT AT THE DEVIL was the first time they witnessed an album with this imagery and lyrical content on mainstream retail shelves.

SHOUT AT THE DEVIL continues to be a cornerstone of Mötley Crüe’s live set, with the band playing up to 4 songs from this iconic album at every show of THE WORLD TOUR which is currently underway. Fittingly, the original touring cycle for this album saw Mötley Crüe jump from opening act to full on arena headliners.

The ground-breaking music videos for “Looks That Kill” and “Too Young To Fall In Love” set the standard for countless MTV moments. Those two singles, combined with the sinister title track, reckless cuts like “Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid”, “Bastard” and “Red Hot”, their frenzied take on “Helter Skelter” and the haunting nearly instrumental “God Bless The Children Of The Beast” helped create this era- and genre-defining album.

40 years later, MÖTLEY CRÜE is still going strong, bigger than EVER and headlining STADIUMS around the world!

Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Includes:

Original Album Remastered on Orange/Yellow Splatter LP

Shout At The Demos & Rarities Red/White Splatter LP

Shout At The Devil CD

Shout At The Devil Cassette

“Looks That Kill” White 7”

“Too Young To Fall In Love” Orange 7”

Devil Board w/Metal Planchette

Metal Pentagram 7” Adapter

Pentagram Felt Bag

Devil Candle Holder (candle not included)

Band Member Tarot Cards

12” x 12” Pentagram Séance Board

Two 12” x 12” Shout At The Devil Blood Album Cover Litho Art Prints

Album Tracklist:

In The Beginning Shout At The Devil Looks That Kill Bastard God Bless The Children Of The Beast Helter Skelter Red Hot Too Young To Fall In Love Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid Ten Seconds To Love Danger

Shout At The Demos & Rarities Tracklist:

Shout At The Devil (Demo) Looks That Kill (Demo) Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid (Demo) Too Young To Fall In Love (Demo) Hotter Than Hell (Demo for “Louder Than Hell”) I Will Survive (Demo) Black Widow (Demo)

CERTIFICATIONS: US – 4X PLATINUM / Canada – 3X PLATINUM / Australia – GOLD

ALBUM CHART HISTORY: US #17 / Finland #18 / Canada #23 / Switzerland #59 / Australia #85

SINGLES CHART HISTORY: “Shout At The Devil” #30 US Rock (1983) / “Looks That Kill” #54 US Hot 100 / #12 US Rock (1984) / “Too Young To Fall In Love” #90 US Hot 100 / #17 US Rock (1984)

ABOUT MÖTLEY CRÜE

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe —Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.

The quartet has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee’s drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx’s flame-throwing-bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe’s hit songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home” are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl’s Jr. and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.

The band’s biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance and the timelessness of their songwriting.

Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The World Tour continues to travel to stadiums around the world throughout 2023 with John 5 on guitar as the band pushes the limits of live performance.