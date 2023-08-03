WES CAGE Inks Deal with Pavement Entertainment — New Single “The Wolf” To Be Released This Fall!

Solo rock artist Wes Cage, son of Nicolas Cage, inks deal with premier record label Pavement Entertainment in preparation for his upcoming single “The Wolf.” This standalone hit was co-written with Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and will offer a first taste of Cage’s music.

“The Wolf” drops on October 27, 2023, and is available for pre-save on all streaming platforms here: https://orcd.co/wescagethewolf

“The music we’re doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released,” says Cage. “Lyrically, ‘The Wolf’ touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organization, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness.”

Cage deals in myth, mysticism, and madness, conjuring deep connections with the unseen through the timeless power of primal sounds. Visually, the video for “The Wolf” epitomizes Cage’s exploration of darkness, as seen in the trailer below.

By his own admission, battles with addiction once saw him digging his own grave. An advocate for recovery who went to the depths of despair and emerged that much stronger, Cage’s music speaks with a wisdom beyond his years, shaped by hardened experience.Now a dedicated family man in his early 30s, Cage embarks on a courageous new chapter, creating ambitious hard rock no less lacking in authenticity or edge but designed to connect on a bigger scale. His music is equal parts reflective and inventive, with hooks that resonate with diverse crowds.

For more on Cage, visit: https://www.instagram.com/westoncagecoppola/