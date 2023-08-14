SHAKY SHIVERS: Sung Kang’s 80s-Inspired Horror Comedy Hitting Theaters One-Night-Only on September 21st!

Cineverse and Fathom Events announced today that the horror/comedy Shaky Shivers will arrive in theaters for a one-night event on September 21. The 80s-inspired creature feature is the directorial debut of ‘Fast & Furious’ alum Sung Kang and will feature an introduction from Kang ahead of the film’s feature presentation. Fans eager to grab tickets can Purchase Tickets HERE!

Frightening and funny, the film puts the camp back in summer camp. After finding herself bitten by a mysterious animal, Lucy becomes convinced that she will transform into a fearsome werewolf. Joined by her best friend Karen, the two embark on a wild adventure filled with magic and mayhem, as they look to do battle with a throat-slashing creature ripped right out of an 80s horror movie.

During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Kang made a career shift from blockbuster action films to the realm of horror directing and created Shaky Shivers as a tribute to the beloved 80s movies of his youth.

“Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting, and Fathom Events have a profound understanding of the horror genre, so as a first-time filmmaker, I’m grateful to be releasing Shaky Shivers in theaters nationwide with this powerful genre team,” said Kang. “The whole idea was to make this for the old-school horror hounds and for them to experience it together on the big screen. I hope this event is one that people remember.”

“Sung Kang’s directorial debut promises a truly wild and crazy experience for fans,” said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. “We’re thankful to Fathom to be able to share this film with such a wide audience. With its eclectic mix of quirky humor, chilling moments, monstrous creatures, and a captivating throwback atmosphere, it’s a great way to kick off the fall movie season.”

“Shaky Shivers is going to be a hit with horror fans and movie goers, everywhere,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “It’s great to be partnering with Cineverse again, bringing the best of the best back together to score a hit for Sung Kang’s directorial debut.”

Written by Andrew McAllister and Aaron Strongoni, the film stars Brooke Markham (In the Dark) and VyVy Nguyen (The Sympathizer).

Shaky Shivers has garnered immense acclaim on the festival circuit, igniting a wave of excitement and anticipation. The film was an Official Selection of the Gasparilla International Film Festival, where it received the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature, and an Official Selection of the Dark Bridges Saskatoon Horror Film Festival. It also played to rave reviews at the Overlook Film Festival, HorrorHound Film Festival, Screamfest LA, London Soho Horror Festival and the New York Asian Film Festival.

Fathom Events and Cineverse will release Shaky Shivers in movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events?website (theaters and participants are subject to change).