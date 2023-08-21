LANA DEL REY Announces Limited Run of Fall 2023 Performances

Famed singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has announced ten highly anticipated shows across the U.S. this September and October. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Thursday, September 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN making stops across ten cities in Austin, TX, Tampa, FL, Pittsburgh, PA and more before wrapping up in Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum on Thursday, October 5.

Her latest tour announcement comes on the heels of a sold out Arkansas performance and her third ever visit to Mexico City with 2 shows earlier this month.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 25 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

LANA DEL RAY TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

ABOUT LANA DEL REY

Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada.

The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim. Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the videoclip of “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste and the latest single: “Say Yes To Heaven,” that has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

With multiple chart-topping albums and an extensive discography, Del Rey has established herself as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide. For more information, visit www.lanadelrey.com.