Legendary Rockers JETBOY Re-Invent Gary Wright’s Iconic Track “Dream Weaver”

After nearly forty years at the forefront of the hard rock scene, JETBOY is, once again, bringing their talents center stage with the release of “Dream Weaver,” a tribute to chart-topping singer-songwriter Gary Wright. The “Dream Weaver,” single is available today through Cleopatra Records and honors the legacy of a great composer while maintaining the integrity of Jetboy as a true rock sensation.

A Billboard-topping band, whose sound bridges generations by uniting the spirit of heavy metal and rock n’ roll, it is no surprise that the next sound on Jetboy’s resume is a reimagination of one of the most iconic songs in Wright’s discography.

Wright originally released “Dream Weaver” in 1975 as the first single was his third studio album Dream Weaver. According to Wright, the song was inspired by Autobiography Of A Yogi, which was given to him by George Harrison. The expression “Dream Weaver” was popularized by John Lennon in 1970 in his song “God,” taken from his solo album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. In 1976, “Dream Weaver” became a hit in the U.S. and peaked at #2 on the Billboard charts.

