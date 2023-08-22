Netflix Original Comedy Special KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN’S PRAYER Premieres September 19

Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne is releasing his first Netflix stand-up special, KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN’S PRAYER, on September 19, 2023. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., Wayne brings his southern flare in this one-of-a-kind stand-up special on fatherhood, gender dynamics, and faith.

A WOMAN’S PRAYER is directed by Jeff Tomsic (“Tag,” “Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle,” “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”). Wayne, Tomsic, and Matthew Vaughan (“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind”) of Rotten Science serve as executive producers.

Wayne has established himself as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country, amassing a devoted following while performing in theaters nationwide. In 2022, the charismatic comic performed to sold-out rooms during his “Straight Out The Mud” tour, produced by Live Nation. Notably, he graced the stage of the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Building on the success of “Straight Out The Mud,” Wayne set off on his second Live Nation-produced tour, “Help Is On The Way,” in 2023. Concurrently, Wayne released his debut book of the same name on April 18, 2023, through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Wayne’s career highlights in recent years include being named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” (2021), appearing on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” with Nick Cannon, and co-hosting “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ alongside Kym Whitley. Wayne also starred in the comedy feature film “Strange Love,” available on Amazon Prime, and the Peacock original film “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer, directed by Tina Gordon, and starring Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more.

For more information, visit www.KountryWayne.com and follow @Kountrywayne on Instagram, @KingKountryWayne on Facebook, and @kountry_wayne on TikTok.