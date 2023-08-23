BOURBON & BEYOND Announces Culinary and Bourbon Lineup

With less than a month until the return of the fan-favorite festival Bourbon & Beyond, event producer Danny Wimmer Presents is celebrating the incredible roster of talent from the culinary and spirits world who will curate unique food and beverage experiences on par with the massive music lineup for 2023. The destination event takes place September 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, and will include multi-sensory opportunities showcasing America’s best chefs and Louisville’s bourbon culture for the World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival.

Leading the Culinary demonstrations on the Monogram Culinary Stage are hosts Chef Chris Santos (Chopped) and Chef Edward Lee (The Mind of a Chef). They will be joined by renowned chef personalities including Darnell Ferguson (Louisville’s own Food Network star) and Sara Bradley (Top Chef contestant), among others. The hosts of The Bourbon Experience on the Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage include bourbon expert Chris Blandford and Chef Amanda Freitag [Top Chef and Chopped]. They will be joined by special guests including the world’s leading bourbon authority Fred Minnick, among others.

Other special guests of the weekend include actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (behind Brother’s Bond Bourbon), actor Graham McTavish (Outlander, Men in Kilts), singer Wayne Newton, and more artists to be announced.

The full lineup of culinary talent at Bourbon & Beyond includes (subject to change):

Amanda Freitag

Brian Klemm

Chris Santos

Christian Petroni

Claudette Zepeda

Danny Lee

Darnell Ferguson

Edward Lee

Maneet Chauhan

Pappy & Company

Pig Beach

Sara Bradley

Tom Jackson (Kamado Joe)

The full lineup of spirit panelists at Bourbon & Beyond includes (subject to change):

Bernie Lubbers (Heaven Hill)

Blake Riber (Bourbonr and Seelbach-s )

Brandon O’Daniel (Copper & Kings)

Brandon Smith (The Daily Dram)

Brian Probus (The Firkin Podcast Co-Host)

Bruce Russell (Wild Turkey)

Carrie Greener (Pappy & Co)

Chris Blandford (Bourbon Stage Host and The Firkin Podcast Co-Host)

Christian Huber (Starlight Distillery)

Dan Callaway (Bardstown Bourbon Company)

Eddie Russell (Wild Turkey)

Fred Minnick (Blind Bourbon Live)

Graham McTavish (McTavish Spirits)

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (Brother’s Bond)

Ian Sulkowski (Brown Forman)

Jamar Mack (Kentucky Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts)

Jessica-Ann Adkins (H&A Barrel Management)

John Wadell (Peerless)

Kenny Coleman (Bourbon Pursuit)

Lili McCabe Lambert (Galaxie Bar)

Lisa Ueltschi & Dewanna Walker (Murray’s Cheese Shop)

Matt Wheatley (Heaven’s Door)

Melissa Rift (Old Forester)

Nicole Austin (George Dickel)

Owen Martin (Angel’s Envy)

Richie Michaels (Uncle Nearest)

S.C. Baker (Epiphany Bar and 2022 Winner of “The Louisville”)

Sherri Jenkins (Epiphany Bar, 2023 USBG Member of the Year)

Steve Higdon (Big Bourbon Club)

Susie Hoyt (The Pearl)

Tracey and Scott Jacobs (Inclusion Brands)

Tyler Zoller (Louisville Bourbon Buzz)

Willy Herrera (Drew Estates)

In addition to the comprehensive food and dining experiences, Bourbon & Beyond offers incredible headlining music talent with a little something for everyone beginning with Brandi Carlile and Billy Strings on Thursday, September 14; followed by The Killers and Duran Duran on Friday, September 15; The Black Keys and The Black Crowes on Saturday, September 16; and a very special closing night Sunday, September 17 including Bruno Mars and Blondie, rounding out an incredible weekend.

Local Louisville residents can enter to win a pair of Weekend Mint VIP passes and an exclusive Meet & Greet with Bruno Mars by visiting a Kroger Wine & Spirits store from August 24 – September 7 and registering via the QR code on location.

Additional must-see sets across the four-day event will include Train, Hozier, The Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Ryan Bingham, Spoon, Brittany Howard, Bastille, Midland, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show and many more rock, Americana, bluegrass, blues and alt rock artists.

As well, attendees at Bourbon & Beyond can enjoy a variety of on-site food and beverage offerings that celebrate menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky’s explosion in the culinary world. Selections from local and regional restaurants are specially curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC.

Fans can still join in on the fun at the World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival by securing a single day or weekend pass at BourbonAndBeyond.com or via Shop Pay at https://www.dwpbourbon.com/, allowing fans to utilize the buy now, pay later installment plan. Additionally fans can also purchase the Exacta Pass, allowing general admission to Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life – held one week later, September 21-24, 2023 at the same Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

Having welcomed 140,000 fans in 2022, Bourbon & Beyond has become the premier destination event of the fall, combining incredible nonstop music with the best food and spirits Kentucky has to offer – with even Forbes exclaiming, “It’s the inclusion of great food and unique bourbon experiences that set Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond apart from a crowded American destination scene.”

Bourbon & Beyond and its Big Bourbon Bar are proud to welcome back new and returning partners which include: Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon, Basil Hayden’s, BeatBox Beverages, Bluegrass Distillers, BirdDog, Boundary Oak, Brother’s Bond Bourbon, Budweiser, Bulleit Bourbon, Cutwater Spirits, Crowne Plaza Airport Expo, Doc Swinson’s, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Galt House Hotel, George Dickel, Glencairn, Green River, Heaven’s Door, Huber’s Starlight Distillery, Jack Daniel’s, Jefferson’s, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Knob Creek, Kentucky Proud, Kentucky Venues, Kroger, Larceny, Legent, Louisville Tourism, Lyte, Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46, Marriott Louisville Downtown, Michter’s, Middle West, Monk’s Road, Old Forester, Ole Smoky Distillery, Pappy & Co., Pegasus Distilled Experiences, Rabbit Hole, Ragged Branch, Resilient Bottled in Bond, SelvaRay, Starlight Distillery, Stonehammer, T-Mobile, Team Kentucky, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Bard Distillery, The Music Experience, Wilderness Trail and more.

In addition, none of this would be possible without KDA partners Bluegrass Distillers, Cinder & Smoke, and Jeptha Creed, as well as Single Barrel Partners Angel’s Envy, Bulleit Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Huber’s Starlight Distillery, Jack Daniel’s Sports Bar, Jefferson’s, Kentucky Peerless, Knob Creek & Rye, Maker’s Mark, Old Forester and Rabbit Hole.

Bourbon & Beyond also thanks nonprofit partners Dare to Care Food Bank, Amped, Louisville Visual Art, Sweet Evening Breeze, Take Me Home, Artists for Trauma, Living the Dream Foundation and To Write Love on Her Arms.

Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bourbon & Beyond is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. 2023 events include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

