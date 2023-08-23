JOHN CARPENTER Classics ‘THEY LIVE’ and ‘CHRISTINE’ Returning To Theaters For Special Anniversary Screenings In September!

Fathom Events is set to kick off their annual Fright Fest lineup with a pair of classics from horror mastermind John Carpenter with special anniversary screenings of “They Live” on September 3 and September 6, followed by “Christine” on September 10 and 13.

First off, Fathom celebrates 35 years of the poignant classic “They Live,” starring wrestling icon Roddy Piper as a construction worker with a pair of slick shades that allow him to see evil alien forces controlling humanity through sinister subliminal messages. Keith David and Meg Foster also star.

Then, Carpenter takes on Stephen King as “Christine” cruises back into theaters for its 40th anniversary. In this killer car classic – directed by Carpenter with a screenplay by Bill Phillips – Keith Gordon stars as high school nerd Arnie, whose deadly devotion to his newly-restored Plymouth Fury has dire consequences for those around him. Kelly Preston, Alexandra Paul, and Harry Dean Stanton also star.

Each film includes special introductions made exclusively for Fathom Events by the legendary John Carpenter, as he reflects on the creative process behind “They Live” and “Christine,” and the indelible influence they’ve left on the genre.

“They Live” (Universal Pictures) – Sunday, September 3 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time, and Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 pm local time.

“Christine” – (Columbia Pictures) – Sunday, September 10 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time, and Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 pm local time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).