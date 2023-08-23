STAIND Release “In This Condition” Single From Upcoming ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ Album

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released a new song “In This Condition” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms. Buy/stream single HERE! Check out the animated lyric video for “In This Condition” below!

“In This Condition” is the third track released from the new album, following “Cycle of Hurting” and debut single, “Lowest In Me” which reached #1 for consecutive weeks at Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.

The highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will now be released September 22, 2023 (due to production delay) via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Variants of the album including limited-edition orange vinyl, and other exclusive merch bundle items are available through album pre-order HERE

Confessions of the Fallen Track Listing:

Lowest In Me Was Any of it Real? Here and Now In This Condition Out of Time Cycle of Hurting The Fray Better Days Hate Me Too Confessions of the Fallen

Staind will wrap up their tour with Godsmack in Austin, TX August 31 and embark on solo dates beginning September 1 in El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock.

STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

STAIND SOLO DATES:

Fri Sept 1 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock

Sun Sept 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Mon Sept 4 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Thu Sept 7 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Fri Sept 8 – Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center

Sat Sept 9 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sun Sept 10 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

Thu Sept 14 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fri Sept 15 – Saint Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Casino

Sat Sept 16 – Danbury, WI @ St. Croix Casino Danbury

Sun Oct 22 – Ft Worth, TX @ Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest

For more info and to purchase tickets visit: STAINDOFFICIAL.COM

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.? Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. STAIND will release their new studio album, their first in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen in September 2023.

