STAIND Release “In This Condition” Single From Upcoming ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ Album

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released a new song “In This Condition” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms. Buy/stream single HERE! Check out the animated lyric video for “In This Condition” below!
“In This Condition” is the third track released from the new album, following “Cycle of Hurting” and debut single, “Lowest In Me” which reached #1 for consecutive weeks at Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.
The highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will now be released September 22, 2023 (due to production delay) via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Variants of the album including limited-edition orange vinyl, and other exclusive merch bundle items are available through album pre-order HERE
Confessions of the Fallen Track Listing:
- Lowest In Me
- Was Any of it Real?
- Here and Now
- In This Condition
- Out of Time
- Cycle of Hurting
- The Fray
- Better Days
- Hate Me Too
- Confessions of the Fallen
Staind will wrap up their tour with Godsmack in Austin, TX August 31 and embark on solo dates beginning September 1 in El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock.
STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
STAIND SOLO DATES:
Fri Sept 1 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock
Sun Sept 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Mon Sept 4 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Thu Sept 7 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Fri Sept 8 – Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center
Sat Sept 9 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sun Sept 10 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
Thu Sept 14 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand
Fri Sept 15 – Saint Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Casino
Sat Sept 16 – Danbury, WI @ St. Croix Casino Danbury
Sun Oct 22 – Ft Worth, TX @ Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest
About Staind
STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.? Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. STAIND will release their new studio album, their first in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen in September 2023.
