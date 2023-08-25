JASON ALDEAN To Release ‘Highway Desperado’ Album In November

With 27 number one singles, 17 billion streams and 20 million albums sold, reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean today announced his highly-anticipated 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, will be released November 3rd. The album is available for pre-save/pre-add now, including exclusive pre-order packages here.

Aldean shared the inspiration for the album’s title came from his latest sold-out headlining arena tour, as well as his early days as an artist. “I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that,” shared Aldean, adding that it also served as inspiration for the album’s title track, which he co-wrote.



HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks, including Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single and current Top 10 Country radio hit, “Try That In A Small Town,” which has more than 120M Global streams to date. The album also features the newly released track “Let Your Boys Be Country,” as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, “Tough Crowd,” at this year’s ACM Awards, where Aldean was an Entertainer of the Year nominee. Released today as another preview of new music to come, “Let Your Boys Be Country” was written by Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Micah Wilshire and is available here.

The album marks the first new music since Aldean’s 10th studio project, the double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, The Tennessean, Entertainment Tonight, E! News and more. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – more than any other artist – his “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) and have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution). His current tour of the same name continues this evening in Jacksonville, Florida before heading to Orange Beach, AL. For more information on Jason Aldean including additional tour dates and new music, visit www.JasonAldean.com.





HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing :

1. Tough Crowd – Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country – Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You’d Come Around – Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I’m Over You – Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You – Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox



REMAINING HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2023 TOUR DATES :

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sat Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

