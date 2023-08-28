Scream Factory To Unleash All Three ‘NIGHT OF THE DEMONS’ Films in Collector’s Editions!

Just in time for Halloween, horror enthusiasts and collectors can experience bone-chilling suspense, ancient dark rituals, and terrifying horror like never before when SCREAM FACTORY™ unleashes three creepy supernatural cult hits on October 3, 2023 with NIGHT OF THE DEMONS Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray combo pack, NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 2 Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, and NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 3 Collector’s Edition Blu-ray.

For the first time ever in 4K UHD™ format, NIGHT OF THE DEMONS Collector’s Edition includes a 2023 restoration from an earlier 4K scan of the unrated negative, as well as special content and new interviews. NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 2 Collector’s Edition Blu-ray features a new 2023 film transfer, along with bonus features, new audio commentary, and interviews. NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 3 Collector’s Edition Blu-ray also contains special bonus content, including new interviews and audio commentary. Each collector’s edition includes collectible slipcover packaging.

NIGHT OF THE DEMONS

It’s Halloween night and Angela is throwing a party … but this is no ordinary Halloween party. Everybody’s headed to Hull House, a deserted funeral home, formerly the lair of a mass murderer. But when the partygoers decide to have a séance, they awaken something evil … and these party crashers have a thirst for blood. Now it’s a battle for who can survive the night in Hull House.

William Gallo (Crash), Amelia Kinkade (Girls Just Want To Have Fun), Cathy Podewell (Dallas), Jill Terashita (Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland) and Screen Queen Linnea Quigley (Silent Night, Deadly Night) star in this ’80s splatter-fest directed by Kevin S. Tenney (Witchboard).

DISC ONE: 4K UHD

NEW 2023 Restoration from an earlier 4K scan of the unrated negative in Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, actors Cathy Podewell, Billy Gallo, Hal Havins and special make-up effects creator Steve Johnson

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, producer Jeff Geoffray and executive producer Walter Josten

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, actors Linnea Quigley and Phillip Tanzini and casting director Tedra Gabriel

NEW See You in Hell – an interview with writer/producer Joe Augustyn

NEW Contortions and Coffins – an interview with actress Jill Terashita

NEW The Perfect Punk – an interview with special effects artist Nick Benson

NEW International Cut (in standard definition)

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

NEW English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo – new remix by Chris MacGibbon

DISC TWO: Blu-Ray

NEW 2023 Restoration from an earlier 4K scan of the unrated negative

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, actors Cathy Podewell, Billy Gallo, Hal Havins and special make-up effects creator Steve Johnson

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, producer Jeff Geoffray and executive producer Walter Josten

Audio Commentary with director Kevin Tenney, actors Linnea Quigley and Phillip Tanzini and casting director Tedra Gabriel

You’re Invited – The Making of NIGHT OF THE DEMONS – a 70-minute documentary

Amelia Kinkade, Protean – an interview with actress Amelia Kinkade

Allison Barron’s Demon Memories

My Demon Nights – an interview with Linnea Quigley

THE HALLOWEEN PARTY workprint

THE HALLOWEEN PARTY alternate opening title sequence

Alternate R-Rated scenes

A Short NIGHT OF THE DEMONS – a six-minute version of the film shown to potential distributors

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spot

Promo Reel

Still Galleries – behind-the-scenes, special effects and makeup, stills, posters and storyboards

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

NEW English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo – new remix by Chris MacGibbon

NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 2

It’s Halloween and the teenagers from St. Rita’s High School want to party at the neighborhood’s haunted house. For years, the Hull House has sat in eerie silence – tales of its haunted past have turned into gory jokes and no one really believes anything ever happened there. However, Angela (Amelia Kinkade), the hostess from hell, is summoning her army of teen demons to the blood-curdling contest between the school’s priests and herself, the princess of darkness. What was intended as an innocent evening of fun and games turns into a hell-raising, life-threatening ordeal … they wanted fun, now they’re in the trick-or-treat party of their lives!

Blu-Ray

NEW 2023 film transfer from the interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary With Actors Cristi Harris, Jennifer Rose, Darin Heames And Johnny Moran

Audio Commentary With Director Brian Trenchard-Smith And Director Of Photography David Lewis

NEW A Tale Of Two Demons – An Interview With Directors Kevin S. Tenney And Brian Trenchard-Smith

NEW Trick Or Treat, Sucker – An Interview With Actor Amelia Kinkade

NEW Red Curls And Screams – An Interview With Actress Cristi Harris

NEW Monster Mayhem – An Interview With Special Effects Artist Steve Johnson

NEW A Sequel With Guts – An Interview With Producer Jeff Geoffray

Night Of The Demons 2 – Workprint

Dailies

Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery

Trailer

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

NIGHT OF THE DEMONS 3

It’s Halloween! The gates of Hull House have creaked open once again and Angela (Amelia Kinkade) is waiting for her treats. When a group of rambunctious teens take refuge in the foreboding funeral home to escape the law, they soon realize their grave error. Packed with thrills, chills, and bloody spills, Night Of The Demons 3 is a party to die for!

Blu-ray

Audio Commentary With Director Jimmy Kaufman

NEW Audio Commentary With Writer Kevin S. Tenney And Special Effects Artist Roy Knyrim

NEW Third Time’s A Charm – An Interview With Director Jimmy Kaufman

NEW One Hell Of A Writer – An Interview With Writer Kevin S. Tenney

NEW Going Up North – An Interview With Producer Jeff Geoffray

NEW Up To Her Old Tricks – An Interview With Amelia Kinkade

Night Of The Demons 3 – Director’s Cut (Workprint)

Night Of The Demons 3 – TV Cut

Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Alternate Title Sequence

Dailies

Trailers

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo