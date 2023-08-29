TRAVIS SCOTT Announces Fall Dates For ‘UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR’

Brace yourself for one of the biggest tours of the year! Inspired by his record-breaking No.1 album UTOPIA, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience. The tour will kick off in Charlotte on October 11th, and will continue through North America until December 29th. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

The announcement follows on the heels of Travis Scott’s electrifying live performance at the iconic Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, which sold out 60,000 tickets in just 2 days.

UTOPIA has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade’.

Tickets for Travis Scott UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour will go on sale this Thursday, August 31 at 10am local time at travisscott.com.

UTOPIA is currently available at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena