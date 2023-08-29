TRAVIS SCOTT Announces Fall Dates For ‘UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR’

Brace yourself for one of the biggest tours of the year! Inspired by his record-breaking No.1 album UTOPIA, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience. The tour will kick off in Charlotte on October 11th, and will continue through North America until December 29th. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.
$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.
The announcement follows on the heels of Travis Scott’s electrifying live performance at the iconic Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, which sold out 60,000 tickets in just 2 days.
UTOPIA has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023.
UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade’.
Tickets for Travis Scott UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour will go on sale this Thursday, August 31 at 10am local time at travisscott.com.
UTOPIA is currently available at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.
TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES
Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
