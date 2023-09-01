STAR TREK DAY 2023: Paramount+ To Celebrate Iconic Franchise With Special Program Hosted by Jerry O’Connell

Paramount+, the CBS Television Network, CBS Studios are set to thrill fans from around the world with their annual “Star Trek Day” global celebration on Friday, September 8. This year’s special program is hosted by STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS’ Jerry O’Connell on Paramount+ and features special STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS screenings across the U.S., the UK and Canada in anticipation of the upcoming fourth season, special airings of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS on CBS and more.

On September 8, 1966, STAR TREK debuted for the first time on television with “The Man Trap.” On that day, STAR TREK creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-seven years later, Paramount honors this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy by providing fans with memorable ways to enjoy and celebrate all things STAR TREK.

“STAR TREK DAY” SPECIAL PROGRAM, HOSTED BY JERRY O’CONNELL

On September 8, fans worldwide can watch the “Star Trek Day” special program, hosted by STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS’ Commander Jack Ransom, himself, Jerry O’Connell. A salute to the franchise, the special program will include segments that look back at memorable moments over the past 57 years; commemorate 50 years of STAR TREK animation; pay tribute to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, ahead of its final season; provide an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS; and commemorate many other moments that highlight STAR TREK’s legacy.

The “Star Trek Day” special will be available to watch for free globally on StarTrek.com/Day, YouTube (Paramount+ and STAR TREK Official pages), Twitch (ParamountPlus) and Facebook (@StarTrekOnPPlus and @StarTrek). In the U.S., the special will be available to stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV (Paramount+ Picks, STAR TREK, More STAR TREK and Pluto TV Sci-Fi channels) and Mixable and will air on select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS SPECIAL AIRINGS ON CBS

The CBS Television Network will broadcast the first two episodes of the hit Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS with back-to-back special airings, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 101, Series Premiere: “Strange New Worlds” – When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike (Anson Mount) has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given.

Teleplay by Akiva Goldsman; story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet; directed by Akiva Goldsman

Episode 102: “Children of the Comet” – While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprisediscovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. The crew tries to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team tries to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff; directed by Maja Vrvilo

“STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION” – STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The animated universe of STAR TREK began 50 years ago on September 8, with STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES. This “Star Trek Day” commemorates the 50th anniversary with an evening of cartoon comedy, including four specially selected episodes of the hit animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Fans can attend these exclusive, free promotional screenings and experience the brand-new season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS on the big screen. The day is jam-packed with sneak peeks and surprises, free concessions, giveaways and more! This is a can’t-miss event for long-time fans of STAR TREK and adult animation across the U.S., Canada and the UK.

All screenings are free to attend, and fans can register at STAR TREK ANIMATED CELEBRATION SCREENINGS on Thursday, August 24, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. The special STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS fan screenings will take place in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London.

SPECIAL “STAR TREK DAY” MERCHANDISE AND SALE

On September 8, fans can use the code STARTREKDAY for 25 percent off sitewide at https://shop.StarTrek.com, which includes curated “Star Trek Day” and STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIEScollections.

