‘Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition)’ Set To Arrive on Blu-ray In November!

Shout! Studios has revealed plans to unleash Farscape: The Complete Series (25thAnniversary Edition) on Blu-ray™ on November 21, 2023. The set is available now for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com, Amazon.com, and other retailers. ShoutFactory.com will be offering exclusive bundles. Get all the details below!
The definitive release of the hit cult classic sci-fi TV series, the 22-disc set includes all 88 episodes from the show’s 4 seasons, the Emmy®-nominated 2-part miniseries The Peacekeeper Wars as well as previously existing extras and the NEW “A Look Back At Farscape” with Executive Producer Brian Henson and series creator/writer Rockne O’Bannon, hosted by Adam Savage.
John Crichton. Astronaut. Flung through a wormhole and lost in a galaxy far from home. He finds himself in the middle of a prison break, surrounded by hostile aliens, soaring through space inside a glorious living spaceship called Moya. Hunted by the relentless Peacekeepers, he allies himself with his unimaginably alien fellow refugees and searches for a way home.
So begins the epic sci-fi classic Farscape. A fusion of live-action, state-of-the-art puppetry, prosthetics and CGI, Farscape features mind-boggling alien lifeforms, dazzling special effects, edge-of-your-seat thrills, irreverent humor and unforgettable characters — all brought to life by the creative minds at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™. No wonder it’s been called the most imaginative sci-fi series in television history.
ShoutFactory.com has an exclusive offer available containing the following items:
• Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition) 22 Blu-ray set packaged in a rigid slipcase
• An exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring a newly illustrated design by artist Joe Corroney (final artwork to be revealed)
• A set of three 2.5” x 3.5” retro prism stickers, featuring artwork by Matthew Skiff (this will ship in a stay-flat folded cardboard sleeve)
Plus, ShoutFactory.com and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Farscape Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 500 units.
• Set includes 5 hard enamel pins
• Each pin measures 1.5” to 2” high
• Set includes a backer card, which measures approximately 6” x 5”, housed in a custom keepsake box, which measures approximately 7” x 6”
• Art by Matthew Skiff
SPECIAL FEATURES
• NEW “A Look Back At Farscape” With Executive Producer Brian Henson And Series Creator/Writer Rockne O’Bannon, Hosted By Adam Savage
• 30 Audio Commentaries
• “Memories Of Moya” Retrospective Documentary
• Seven Archival Featurettes & Documentaries
o “In The Beginning: A Look Back With Brian Henson”
o “Making Of A Space Opera”
o “Farscape Undressed”
o Composer Guy Gross Discusses The Season Three Theme
o Season 3: A Look Back
o “Zhaan Forever” With Virginia Hey
o “Farscape: The Story So Far”
· Three “Inside Farscape” Featurettes
o “Villains”
o “Visual Effects”
o “Save Farscape”
· Twelve “Listening In With Composer Guy Gross” Featurettes
o “The Way We Weren’t”
o “My Three Crichtons”
o “The Locket”
o “Die Me, Dichotomy”
o “Eat Me”
o “Revenging Angel”
o “The Choice”
o “Into The Lion’s Den, Part II: Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing”
o “Crichton Kicks”
o “John Quixote”
o “Terra Firma”
o “Bad Timing”
· Deleted Scenes, Director’s Cut Scenes, And An Alternate Version Of The Season Two Premiere
· Behind-The-Scenes Interviews With The Characters, Cast, And Creative Team Of Farscape
o Jonathan Hardy
o Lani John Topu
o David Franklin
o Claudia Black
o Anthony Simcoe
o Ben Browder
o Wayne Pygram
o Gigi Edgley
o Rebecca Riggs
o Paul Goddard
· Video Profiles
o Creator/Executive Producer Rockne O’Bannon
o Executive Producer/Writer David Kemper
· Season 2 Bloopers
· Original TV Promos
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.