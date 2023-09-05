‘Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition)’ Set To Arrive on Blu-ray In November!

Shout! Studios has revealed plans to unleash Farscape: The Complete Series (25thAnniversary Edition) on Blu-ray™ on November 21, 2023. The set is available now for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com, Amazon.com, and other retailers. ShoutFactory.com will be offering exclusive bundles. Get all the details below!

The definitive release of the hit cult classic sci-fi TV series, the 22-disc set includes all 88 episodes from the show’s 4 seasons, the Emmy®-nominated 2-part miniseries The Peacekeeper Wars as well as previously existing extras and the NEW “A Look Back At Farscape” with Executive Producer Brian Henson and series creator/writer Rockne O’Bannon, hosted by Adam Savage.

John Crichton. Astronaut. Flung through a wormhole and lost in a galaxy far from home. He finds himself in the middle of a prison break, surrounded by hostile aliens, soaring through space inside a glorious living spaceship called Moya. Hunted by the relentless Peacekeepers, he allies himself with his unimaginably alien fellow refugees and searches for a way home.

So begins the epic sci-fi classic Farscape. A fusion of live-action, state-of-the-art puppetry, prosthetics and CGI, Farscape features mind-boggling alien lifeforms, dazzling special effects, edge-of-your-seat thrills, irreverent humor and unforgettable characters — all brought to life by the creative minds at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™. No wonder it’s been called the most imaginative sci-fi series in television history.

ShoutFactory.com has an exclusive offer available containing the following items:

• Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition) 22 Blu-ray set packaged in a rigid slipcase

• An exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring a newly illustrated design by artist Joe Corroney (final artwork to be revealed)

• A set of three 2.5” x 3.5” retro prism stickers, featuring artwork by Matthew Skiff (this will ship in a stay-flat folded cardboard sleeve)

Plus, ShoutFactory.com and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Farscape Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 500 units.

• Set includes 5 hard enamel pins

• Each pin measures 1.5” to 2” high

• Set includes a backer card, which measures approximately 6” x 5”, housed in a custom keepsake box, which measures approximately 7” x 6”

• Art by Matthew Skiff

SPECIAL FEATURES

• NEW “A Look Back At Farscape” With Executive Producer Brian Henson And Series Creator/Writer Rockne O’Bannon, Hosted By Adam Savage

• 30 Audio Commentaries

• “Memories Of Moya” Retrospective Documentary

• Seven Archival Featurettes & Documentaries

o “In The Beginning: A Look Back With Brian Henson”

o “Making Of A Space Opera”

o “Farscape Undressed”

o Composer Guy Gross Discusses The Season Three Theme

o Season 3: A Look Back

o “Zhaan Forever” With Virginia Hey

o “Farscape: The Story So Far”

· Three “Inside Farscape” Featurettes

o “Villains”

o “Visual Effects”

o “Save Farscape”

· Twelve “Listening In With Composer Guy Gross” Featurettes

o “The Way We Weren’t”

o “My Three Crichtons”

o “The Locket”

o “Die Me, Dichotomy”

o “Eat Me”

o “Revenging Angel”

o “The Choice”

o “Into The Lion’s Den, Part II: Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing”

o “Crichton Kicks”

o “John Quixote”

o “Terra Firma”

o “Bad Timing”

· Deleted Scenes, Director’s Cut Scenes, And An Alternate Version Of The Season Two Premiere

· Behind-The-Scenes Interviews With The Characters, Cast, And Creative Team Of Farscape

o Jonathan Hardy

o Lani John Topu

o David Franklin

o Claudia Black

o Anthony Simcoe

o Ben Browder

o Wayne Pygram

o Gigi Edgley

o Rebecca Riggs

o Paul Goddard

· Video Profiles

o Creator/Executive Producer Rockne O’Bannon

o Executive Producer/Writer David Kemper

· Season 2 Bloopers

· Original TV Promos