‘STAR TREK’ Celebrates 50th Years of Animation With Launch of “Star Trek: Very Short Treks”

“Star Trek” continues its salute to the 50th anniversary of “Star Trek: The Animated Series” with the launch of STAR TREK: very SHORT TREKS, five all-new animated promotional shorts, and the new comic book Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, both debuting on Friday, Sept. 8 as part of the annual “Star Trek Day” global celebration.

Previously announced “Star Trek Day” programming and events can be found at StarTrek.com/Day .

CBS Studios is launching STAR TREK: very SHORT TREKS, a series of all-new animated promotional spots in the style of “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” The very Short Treks will feature previously announced fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the “Star Trek” universe, including icons Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru and Armin Shimerman as Quark, and a new lineup of exciting voices, including Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi and the legendary George Takei as Sulu.

STAR TREK: very SHORT TREKS comes from creative consultant Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit “Too Many Cooks” and his work on STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS and Adult Swim. The first animated spot will launch on “Star Trek Day,” Sept. 8, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official “Star Trek” YouTube channel, with four additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 4 at 10:00 AM, PT/1:00 PM, ET. Titles and release schedule include:

Sept. 8 – “Skin a Cat”

Sept. 13 – “Holiday Party”

Sept. 20 – “Worst Contact”

Sept. 27 – “Holograms, All the Way Down”

Oct. 4 – “Walk, Don’t Run”

Casper Kelly will also release a new comic book with IDW Publishing, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents the Scheimer Barrier. The first chapter of the comic will debut digitally on Sept. 8 on StarTrek.com with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. Additional chapters of the comic will drop weekly on Wednesdays on StarTrek.com at 10:00 AM, PT/1:00 PM, ET.