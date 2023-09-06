UNIVERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS Limited Edition 4K Collection To Be Unleashed In October — Special Features Revealed!

Return to the world of Universal Classic Monsters with this new Limited Edition Collection on 4K and Digital on October 3, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. From the era of silent movies through present day, Universal Pictures has been regarded as the home of the monsters and this collection showcases 8 of the most iconic monsters in motion picture history including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Phantom of the Opera and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Exclusive to Amazon, this limited collection consists of book-style packaging with rare photos, bios, trivia, and original cover art by renowned artist Tristan Eaton. With eight classic films exploring the origins of the beloved Universal Monsters, each film has been digitally restored from high resolution film elements for the ultimate classic monster experience all in one exclusive collectible book. Starring Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Jr., Claude Rains and Elsa Lanchester in the roles that they made famous, these original films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup, mood-altering cinematography, and groundbreaking special effects. The collection features over 12 hours of revealing bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, production photographs, and insightful feature commentaries. Now is the perfect moment to immerse yourself in this captivating “new world of Gods and Monsters” (The Bride of Frankenstein).

Tristan Eaton has a long history creating art inspired by the Universal Classic Monsters. His murals for Dracula, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein and Creature from the Black Lagoon are on display on the Universal Studios back lot. Tristan is perhaps best known for his large-scale public murals, found throughout the world from New York to Paris to Shanghai, which he executes in freehand spray paint; a technical and personal nod to his own history and respect for graffiti culture, while honoring traditional painting and muralism with his thoughtful and dynamic subject matter and compositions. His work can be seen in the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) permanent collection as well as the Cooper Hewitt Museum and Long Beach Museum of Art. In 2023, Tristan was commissioned to create new art depicting all 8 classic monster characters from Universal Pictures exclusively for this collection.

CLASSIC MONSTER FILMS INCLUDED:

Dracula Frankenstein The Mummy The Invisible Man Bride of Frankenstein The Wolf Man Phantom of the Opera Creature From the Black Lagoon

HOURS OF BONUS FEATURES, INCLUDING:

The Road to Dracula

Dracula: The Restoration

Watch Dracula with Alternate Score by Philip Glass

Boo!: A Short Film

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed!

She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein Archive

The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth

The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs from The Invisible Man, Phantom of the Opera and Creature from the Black Lagoon

Feature Commentary from such people as Scott MacQueen, Film Historians Rudy Behlmer, Tom Weaver, Paul M. Jensen, Historian Sir Christopher Frayling

And much more…