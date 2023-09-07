JULIAN CASABLANCAS+THE VOIDZ Announce Residency at Newly Renovated Murmrr Theatre In Brooklyn

In the shadow of the Williamsburg Bridge, stands the guardian of underground music in NY, a venue of the immortals, Baby’s Alright. To celebrate the 10th year since its inception and birth – a grand heralding is to be had (lain) in her honor. Julian Casablancas+The Voidz will return to New York to re-christen the mysterious Murmrr Theatre, who’s dark and grandiose halls have spent years in silence, a silence to be BROKEN starting on All Hallow’s Eve 2023 for THREE nights.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 8 at noon est.

The Voidz, a band known for punishing yet harmonious chaos, has been absent from any live stage in New York for four long years. Formed in 2014, The Voidz is comprised of Julian Casablancas, Jeff Kite, Jereamy “Beardo” Gritter, Amir “Yag-man” Yagmai, Jake Bercovici, and illustrious drumming phenom Alex “the Cat” Carapetis. Over the course of two albums—the daring 2014 debut Tyranny and its 2018 follow-up Virtue — the Voidz’ wild genre-splicing were embraced by fans of all genres and critics alike, developing an underground cult following. The Voidz simply refer to their style (semi-jokingly) as “prison jazz.”

They’ve furthered their mutant-pop tendencies via collaborations with like-minded artists as diverse as Daft Punk (“Instant Crush”, “Infinity Repeating”), Mac DeMarco (“Did My Best”), and an original song for the game, Grand Theft Auto. In the summer of 2023, the Voidz’ forward-in-all-directions mindset continued to run rich – they released a new track, “Prophecy Of The Dragon” to critical acclaim, collaborated with Daft Punk and also made their live return – a multi-night, sold-out residency at San Francisco’s famed and mystical Great American Music Hall.

