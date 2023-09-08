THE HAUNT Unleash New Heavy-Hitting EP ‘Dead on Arrival (DOA)’

Florida alt-rock quartet The Haunt emerge as a dynamic and dangerous force as visceral as they are vulnerable and vital with their new EP Dead on Arrival (DOA). Edgy and powerful, the band’s latest release incorporates electronic rock elements into grittier blues. Listen HERE.

Fronted by siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production], the band is coming into their own and creating a safe space for their fans with their powerful messages. “Even though we’re dumping our problems into the songs, we want to connect to people. We know you might be going through the same thing, and we’re here for you,” adds The Haunt.

Additionally, The Haunt share a new video for EP track “Overdose,” a song about the anxiety and fear that come with loving or caring about an addict. Watch the video shot and edited by Nick Lewert, HERE.

Dead on Arrival Tracklist:

Overdose Shake This Won’t Go Over Well I’m Done More OK

Rounded out by Nat Smallish [bass], and Nick Lewert [drums, production], the full band will be bringing their high energy live show to cities across the U.S. supporting No Resolve and Halocene this fall. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Haunt’s website HERE.

The Haunt Tour Dates

Supporting No Resolve and Halocene

September 7 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

September 10 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

September 12 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

September 13 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

September 14 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

September 15 – Horseheads, NY – The L (The Pit)

September 16 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

September 19 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

September 22 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

September 23 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

September 24 – Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

September 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

September 27 – Great FAlls, MT – The Newberry

September 28 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social

September 29 – Lincoln, NE – Cosmic Eye Brewing

October 1 – Springfield, MO – The Riff

October 4 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

October 5 – Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

October 6 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

ABOUT THE HAUNT:

Blossoming between shadows and sunshine, beauty resides in the midst of extremes. Manipulating textures of dark and light, The Haunt balance smoky and soulful vocals with cinematic soundscapes underpinned by shuddering rock, glitchy synth transmissions, and gothic electronic nuances. They conjure a singular vision equally steeped in alt-pop noir and controlled industrial chaos.

The Haunt gained traction with the 2018 self-titled EP, touring with everyone from Palaye Royale to The Hu and The Struts. Picking up the pace, 2019’s “Cigarettes & Feelings” amassed almost 13 million Spotify streams. In 2021, they collaborated with Matt Good [Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens, Hollywood Undead] on the critically acclaimed Social Intercourse EP. Now with over 20 million streams and earning acclaim from Revolver, Outburn, Alternative Press, and many others, this unpredictable union powers a series of 2023 releases for Nettwerk Music Group produced by Maxamillion Haunt, Nick Lewert, Grammy Nominated Kevin Thrasher (Avril Lavigne, MGK, and Blink-182), and Seth Reger of the Grammy Award Winning production group The Stereotypes.

Follow The Haunt:

