SCARECROW VIDEO Launches New Rental Website With Over 120K Physical Media Titles Available to Film Fans Nationwide

Scarecrow Video, the country’s largest publicly accessible, non-profit video archive, has launched their revamped website, making it easier than ever for movie fans nationwide to rent DVDs and Blu-rays™ by mail! Their vast library collection features more than 145,000 film & TV titles on multiple formats, from VHS to 4K, including not only recent studio releases, but rare, noncommercial, hard-to-find & out-of-print titles, and complete collections otherwise inaccessible to the general public.*

With an ever-changing digital landscape where films and TV series risk fading into obscurity, Scarecrow Video’s mission is preserving the future of physical media. Serving as custodians of cinematic history, and dedicated to ensuring this heritage remains accessible to all, Scarecrow’s collection contains thousands of films that exist exclusively on physical media, extending the life of classic (cult or otherwise) treasures that remain beyond the reach of streaming services, such as:

All That Jazz

Looking for Mr. Goodbar

Il Postino

Jungle Fever

Shall We Dance (1996)

I Shot Andy Warhol

Heavenly Creatures

Band of Outsiders

Near Dark

Pink Floyd: The Wall

Super Mario Bros (1993)

Airheads

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Poison Ivy

200 Cigarettes

TV’s “Moonlighting” & “Murphy Brown”

…and more!

With an impressive collection, spanning 130 countries and nearly 130 years of filmed entertainment, there is truly something for everyone and the passionate team behind Scarecrow Video constantly curate fun & informative sections to help consumers to discover new films and videos across a wide range of subject matters, from Spaghetti Westerns to Psychotronic Horror…and Bigfoot! Also, be sure to check out Viva Physical Media, Scarecrow Video’s movie recommendation show hosted by the Scarecrow staff on YouTube, and participate in The Psychotronic Challenge, their annual October horror movie-a-day competition!

Check out the new Scarecrow Video Rental Site at:

https://scarecrowvideo.org/ rent-by-mail

*Please note, some titles and formats are only available for local rental. See site for details.

About Scarecrow Video

Established in 1988 as an independent video store and transitioning into a non-profit in 2014, Scarecrow Video is committed to nurturing film literacy, ensuring full public access to the largest privately held video and physical media archive in the United States, advancing cultural and educational enrichment through community-based film programming, and supporting the arts capacity of civic groups, educational institutions, and nonprofits in the Puget Sound area.

Storytelling is at the heart of our ability to inspire empathy, and over a hundred years ago, we began using film to tell our cultural stories. Since then, it’s estimated that 90% of American films made before 1929 were destroyed in the transition to talkies, and half of all films made before 1950 are lost to time. We stand at a unique moment where we can learn from past mistakes and stem further losses brought on by changing technology and viewing habits. Scarecrow Video is committed not only to protecting the existing collection but also to safeguarding as many cinematic voices as possible from all walks of life. Scarecrow Video’s collection contains over three times the number of titles available through major streaming services combined and continues to grow by approximately 4,000 titles every year, making it unparalleled in its scope and accessibility. In no other place in the United States can the public access the diversity of voices and stories that can be experienced and discovered from around the world and across cultures.

“This is cinéaste heaven.” – Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy)