ADAM SANDLER Announces Dates For ‘The I Missed You Tour’

Today, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announces The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25 city run across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Oct 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on December 12. The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold out shows earlier this year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12 PM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

ADAM SANDLER: THE I MISSED YOU TOUR DATES:

Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena