ADAM SANDLER Announces Dates For ‘The I Missed You Tour’

Today, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announces The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25 city run across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Oct 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on December 12. The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold out shows earlier this year.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12 PM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com
ADAM SANDLER: THE I MISSED YOU TOUR DATES:
Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
