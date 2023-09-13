Pop Culture News

MTV’s “The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion” To Bring The Intensity This October!

MTV has announced that the all-new season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will premiere on Wednesday, October 25th at 8PM ET/PT and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 165 countries in the coming months. This season, returning contenders are hungry for their first victory, competing against each other and legendary Challenge champions in a fight for the throne.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists. This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations. With the stakes higher than ever, this new era of competitors must beat the best to be the best. In the end, who will solidify their legacy and emerge as a first- time champion?

Meet the Legendary Challenge Champions:

Kaycee Clark
Instagram: @kcsince1987 X: @thatstudmuffin

Kaz Crossley
Instagram: @kazcrossley X: @kazcrossley

Tori Deal
Instagram: @tori_deal

Brad Fiorenza
Instagram: @bradfiorenza X: @bradfiorenza

Cara Maria Sorbello
Instagram: @misscaramaria

Laurel Stucky
Instagram: @laurelstucky X: @laurelstucky

CT Tamburello
Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Darrell Taylo
r Instagram: @darrell_taylor_lb4lb X: @mtvrrdarrell

Devin Walker
Instagram: @mtv_devin X: @mtvdevinwalker

Jordan Wiseley
Instagram: @jordan_wiseley

Meet the Contenders:
Jessica Brody
Instagram: @jessica_brody

Berna Canbeldek
Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial X: @bernacanbeldekk

Ed Eason
Instagram: @ed610_ X: @ejeason

Big T Fazakerley
Instagram: @bigtfaz X: @theogbig_t

Michele Fitzgerald
Instagram: @mich_fitz X: @meeshfitz

Asaf Goren
Instagram: @asafgoren1 X: @asafgoren1

Horacio Gutiérrez
Instagram: @horaciogutierrezjr

Callum Izzard
Instagram: @callumalexandre X: @callumweekender

Moriah Jadea
Instagram: @moriahjadea X: @moriahjadea

Jujuy Jiménez
Instagram: @sofijuok X: @sofijujuyok

Olivia Kaiser
Instagram: @oliviaannkaiser X: @oliviakaiserxo

Corey Lay
Instagram: @coreylay X: @coreylay

James Lock
Instagram: @jameslock__

Nurys Mateo
Instagram: @nuryskmateo X: @nuryskmateo

Hughie Maughan
Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial X: @hughie_maughan

Emanuel Neagu
Instagram: @emanuel.neagu X: @emanuelvampire

Chauncey Palmer
Instagram: @c.palmerofficial X: @justcpalmer

Melissa Reeves
Instagram: @djmelreeves X: @djmelreeves

Ravyn Rochelle
Instagram: @itsravyn X: @ravyn_rochelle

Colleen Schneider
Instagram: @colleenschneider_

Jay Starrett
Instagram: @jqskim X: @jay__qs

Ciarran Stott
Instagram: @ciarranstott

Kyland Young
Instagram: @kylandyoung X: @kylandyoung

Zara Zoffany
Instagram: @zarazoffany

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins launch special airing Wednesday, October 18th at 8PM ET/PT.

Follow The Challenge on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge39 to join the conversation!

Returning alongside The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will be a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, with episodes dropping every Thursday starting October 26. Hosted by veteran competitors, the upcoming season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can subscribe to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feed in October HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers. Fred Birckhead, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Ernesto de la O Skye Topic and Irene Young are Co-Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers with Angela Liao serving as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.