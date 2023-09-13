MTV’s “The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion” To Bring The Intensity This October!

MTV has announced that the all-new season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will premiere on Wednesday, October 25th at 8PM ET/PT and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 165 countries in the coming months. This season, returning contenders are hungry for their first victory, competing against each other and legendary Challenge champions in a fight for the throne.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists. This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations. With the stakes higher than ever, this new era of competitors must beat the best to be the best. In the end, who will solidify their legacy and emerge as a first- time champion?

Meet the Legendary Challenge Champions:

Kaycee Clark

Kaz Crossley

Tori Deal

Brad Fiorenza

Cara Maria Sorbello

Laurel Stucky

CT Tamburello

Darrell Taylo

Devin Walker

Jordan Wiseley

Meet the Contenders:

Jessica Brody

Berna Canbeldek

Ed Eason

Big T Fazakerley

Michele Fitzgerald

Asaf Goren

Horacio Gutiérrez

Callum Izzard

Moriah Jadea

Jujuy Jiménez

Olivia Kaiser

Corey Lay

James Lock

Nurys Mateo

Hughie Maughan

Emanuel Neagu

Chauncey Palmer

Melissa Reeves

Ravyn Rochelle

Colleen Schneider

Jay Starrett

Ciarran Stott

Kyland Young

Zara Zoffany

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins launch special airing Wednesday, October 18th at 8PM ET/PT.

Returning alongside The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will be a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, with episodes dropping every Thursday starting October 26. Hosted by veteran competitors, the upcoming season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can subscribe to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feed in October HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers. Fred Birckhead, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Ernesto de la O Skye Topic and Irene Young are Co-Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers with Angela Liao serving as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.